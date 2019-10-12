Quick Hits Oct. 12

Harvest Picnic Basket Auction
The Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled a Harvest Picnic Basket Auction from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland.
There will be live music by Keeping Harvey Company and Kim and Joe Music, a pumpkin carving (or decorating) competition and bid on a unique picnic basket to help raise funds for the adult literacy program. Local food trucks will be on site.
The event free and open to the public. Bring a blanket or chairs for seating. To participate in the pumpkin carving contest, email adejong@pbalc.org.
Winterfest
Downtown Odessa has scheduled Winterfest, a collection of fun-filled, family friendly holiday downtown activities, Nov. 29-Dec. 31, each Saturday through New Year's Eve.
Scheduled activities include an opening ceremony, Nov. 29; Small Business Saturday Downtown, Nov. 30; Gingerbread Rock and the annual Parade of Lights, Dec. 7; Santa's Staycation weekend, Dec. 14; Snow-Odessa weekend, Dec. 21; Merry-achi Fiesta, Dec. 28; and New Year's Eve Downtown, Dec. 31.
An outdoor ice skating rink, a Teddy Bear Tea, live music, photos with Santa, Downtown Decor Contest and more will also be included.
Film Festival
The fourth annual West Texas Film Festival has been scheduled for Nov. 21-23.
The opening night gala (Nov. 21) will be held at the Ellen Noël Art Museum.
Film screenings Nov. 22-23 will be held at the Jack Rodgers Fine Arts Center at Odessa College.
This year’s festival will feature documentaries, shorts, animation and features, as well as a special screening of Peter Berg’s feature film, Friday Night Lights (2004).
Go online for schedule information and festival passes.
