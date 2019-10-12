  • October 12, 2019

Quick Hits Oct. 12

Quick Hits Oct. 12

Posted: Saturday, October 12, 2019

Harvest Picnic Basket Auction

The Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled a Harvest Picnic Basket Auction from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland.

There will be live music by Keeping Harvey Company and Kim and Joe Music, a pumpkin carving (or decorating) competition and bid on a unique picnic basket to help raise funds for the adult literacy program. Local food trucks will be on site.

The event free and open to the public. Bring a blanket or chairs for seating. To participate in the pumpkin carving contest, email adejong@pbalc.org.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y4zx4s2d

Winterfest

Downtown Odessa has scheduled Winterfest, a collection of fun-filled, family friendly holiday downtown activities, Nov. 29-Dec. 31, each Saturday through New Year's Eve.

Scheduled activities include an opening ceremony, Nov. 29; Small Business Saturday Downtown, Nov. 30; Gingerbread Rock and the annual Parade of Lights, Dec. 7; Santa's Staycation weekend, Dec. 14; Snow-Odessa weekend, Dec. 21; Merry-achi Fiesta, Dec. 28; and New Year's Eve Downtown, Dec. 31.

An outdoor ice skating rink, a Teddy Bear Tea, live music, photos with Santa, Downtown Decor Contest and more will also be included.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y6pdwwyo

Film Festival

The fourth annual West Texas Film Festival has been scheduled for Nov. 21-23.

The opening night gala (Nov. 21) will be held at the Ellen Noël Art Museum.

Film screenings Nov. 22-23 will be held at the Jack Rodgers Fine Arts Center at Odessa College.

This year’s festival will feature documentaries, shorts, animation and features, as well as a special screening of Peter Berg’s feature film, Friday Night Lights (2004).

Go online for schedule information and festival passes.

ON THE NET

>> wtxfilmfest.org

>> FROM STAFF REPORTS

