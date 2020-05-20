Downtown eateries set to recover after coronavirus shutdown

As the state progresses with its reopening plan, several downtown eateries are left to recover from the loss of business brought by the pandemic.

“I’m about ready to get back to normal,” said Dwaine Cox, owner of the Permian Basin Hamburger Company, located at 520 N. Grant Ave., which was closed for the entire 42-day lockdown. “I’m not going to accept this as the new normal. People in this part of the country are not going for that.”

Some establishments were able to maintain something resembling regular hours during the lockdown. Restaurants across the state were allowed to resume dine-in service on May 1, but were limited to 25 percent capacity.

Restaurants will be able to open at 50 percent capacity on Friday.

“We’re OK,” said Gracie Ortiz of Casa Ortiz, located at 503 N. Alleghaney Ave. “We’ve been keeping our head above water.”

Others are still operating at less than what is allowed under the state’s reopening guidelines.

Rooster’s Diner at 614 N. Sam Houston Ave. still has not reopened its dining area, providing only curbside service in the third week of reopening.

“It was a very slow start, but we just stayed with it,” chef and owner Erik Prado said. “We had a plan, and that was curbside service. It’s a day-by-day process.”

Cafe San Blas, located at 216 E. Eighth St., had just begun establishing itself on the downtown scene after opening in December.

“We had just started,” co-owner Karen Carlon said. “We had two-and-a-half, almost three months before this started. We were getting a good foundation, then this happened.”

“We’re definitely always trying to get the word out. We really haven’t had much of a change yet. We’ve had a couple of people stop by, but it seems like there’s still a lot of fear about this virus.”

And then there’s El Sinaloense Mariscos and Bar, located at 512 N. Grant, Ave., which had scheduled its grand opening for March 20.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a series of executive orders that included the suspension of dine-in service on March 19.

Over the next six weeks, restaurants had to make do with curbside, carryout and drive-through service.

“We just closed for six weeks,” Cox said. “We don’t do that much carryout and we don’t have a drive-up window, so we just closed and stayed home.”

Meanwhile, drive-through service was the lifeblood for Super Pollo’s downtown location at 722 N. Lee Ave.

“Business actually increased,” co-owner Eidy Martinez said. “(Drive-through) was a good thing for us. It was crazy how downtown really supported us through this pandemic.”

Social media became a tool to help restaurants keep their brands in the public eye.

El Sinaloense tried to increase its local presence by posting photographs of menu offerings to its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/ElSinaloenseTX) during the lockdown.

Casa Ortiz created a website (www.casaortizrestaurant.com) through which customers could place orders.

In a May 7 Facebook post, El Sinaloense said it is looking to expand its staff.

“As we are getting ready to enter phase 2 of the governor’s order, we are looking to bring some team members on board,” the post said. “At this time we are looking for kitchen help, along with a handful of waitstaff and bartenders. All waitstaff and bartenders must have appropriate licensing. We will be accepting applications, as well as walk-in interviews at our location — 512 N Grant in Odessa.”

As the restart continues, other restaurants are slowly returning to full staffing.

“The only tough part we had to go through was letting go of people, really good cooks that have been with us for a while,” Super Pollo’s Martinez said. “When they opened up at 25 percent, we brought them back.”

Casa Ortiz, which is owned by Maria Ortiz and operated by her daughters Gracie, Patty and Jessica, is looking to take advantage of the federal government’s Payroll Protection Program, but it’s been slow going.

“Right now, the 25 percent, we can only afford to pay one employee,” Gracie Ortiz said. “Me and my other sister are actually working for free. It took about a month-and-a-half before we got approved for the PPP program. We were able to get it, but we couldn’t afford to pay everybody. We had to let go everybody.”

“With everything starting to open back up, we were actually able to make a little bit of profit. Probably by the beginning of the month we’re going to be able to bring the staff back.”

While Permian Basin Hamburger Company, which opened in 1978, and Casa Ortiz, which opened in 2004, are firmly established, Rooster’s Diner is the next oldest downtown eatery, having opened in November 2017.

“We’ve been here 42 years,” Cox said. “I’ve actually got a couple of people who came in here the first day or two I opened still come in here. People that haven’t been here for 20 years will come back through.”

“Over the years, it’s built up. We’ve got a pretty solid base.”

Also helping matters for Casa Ortiz, Gracie Ortiz said, is its location across the street from Medical Center Hospital.

“We were blessed that we had several sponsors,” she said. “Doctors actually sponsored for Medical Center for the heroes — for emergency room, ICU, PCU (progressive care unit) — and floors that had the patients that were sick (with COVID-19). They sponsored about a hundred plates, so we had a little bit of money coming in.”

“Anybody who worked at Medical Center, once they walked in they were not allowed out. They would call in and I would deliver to outside their door and they would pick it up.”

The key, Prado of Rooster’s Diner said, is not trying to do too much too soon.

“We’re just trying to play smart,” he said. “There’s a budget and we’re trying to stay in it. Hopefully, it’ll all come out.”

“We’ve had to make so many different adjustments, personnel and everything. Everything is just kind of being minimal. When all of this lifts up, then we can open up our dining hall.”