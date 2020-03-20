  • March 20, 2020

Whitehouse Meat Market sees boom in business - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Whitehouse Meat Market sees boom in business

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, March 20, 2020 6:02 pm

Whitehouse Meat Market sees boom in business By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

Stores across the Permian Basin and the country have had to make plenty of adjustments in recent days from store hours to limits on food such as meat to keep up with the increased demand.

But for Rodney Garcia, he says he’s been blessed to keep his supply restocked and have that available.

As one of the mangers at Whitehouse Meat Market in Odessa, Garcia said that he’s seen a substantial boom in business during the last week.

Even he, however, was thrown off by how much a surge that he had.

“We weren’t really prepared for it last week,” Garcia said. “I think people just started panicking a little bit and started buying more than usual.

“We also had a lot of new customers coming in because they heard about us and couldn’t find anything in a lot of other stores.”

Garcia added that since last Saturday, the market has been sold out of product nearly every day. He says that between 5 and 6 p.m. is when the stock starts running low.

The meat market has ground beef in stock along with steaks, pork, chicken and sausage among other things. Garcia says that the ground beef and hamburger patties have sold out the most over the last week, going at a rate twice than normal for a typical week.

The store is closed Sundays and Mondays but is regularly open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

It’s been an adjustment for Garcia but says that he’s thankful that he can keep up with the uptick in demand.

“We’re running through a lot more product than normal for sure,” Garcia said. “But so far, we’re getting the trucks in every day, we’re fine.”

That’s good news for customers like Rollie Rocha, who is in Odessa for work but lives in Edinburg.

He says that finding meat in that part of the state has been difficult and seeing that a place like Whitehouse still is stocked helped put his mind at ease.  

“It’s definitely a good thing,” Rocha said. “I talked with my wife this morning and she said that stores like HEB down there are struggling because of everything going on right now.

“I came here to have a burger today but I definitely plan on taking some meat home when I go back.”

As of Friday, Whitehouse was one of the few restaurants in town still open to dine-in customers. That changes starting Saturday per Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that prohibits dining in or eating at bars and restaurants until April 3.

Restaurants are still allowed to process take-out and call-in orders which Garcia said he is ready to handle.

“That’s probably going to slow us down some,” said Garcia on not having dine-in customers. “It’s just kind of up in the air with that.”

Garcia is confident, however, that he’ll be able to keep his supply replenished over the course of the closure and for whatever happens next. That said, he is asking people to be patient as the store ramps up to deliver the growing number of orders. 

“We’ve ordered extra product and extra supplies and you just try to accommodate everything because of the necessity right now,” he said. “You take care of the customers as best as we can.”

“We’ve had a lot of orders calling in last week and we’ve had to ask people to give us a few days to be able to get orders for them. We’ll still be able to help them.”

Posted in on Friday, March 20, 2020 6:02 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
57°
Humidity: 45%
Winds: E at 13mph
Feels Like: 54°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 58°/Low 39°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

saturday

weather
High 49°/Low 44°
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 40s.

sunday

weather
High 77°/Low 52°
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]