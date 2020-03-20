Whitehouse Meat Market sees boom in business

But for Rodney Garcia, he says he’s been blessed to keep his supply restocked and have that available.

As one of the mangers at Whitehouse Meat Market in Odessa, Garcia said that he’s seen a substantial boom in business during the last week.

Even he, however, was thrown off by how much a surge that he had.

“We weren’t really prepared for it last week,” Garcia said. “I think people just started panicking a little bit and started buying more than usual.

“We also had a lot of new customers coming in because they heard about us and couldn’t find anything in a lot of other stores.”

Garcia added that since last Saturday, the market has been sold out of product nearly every day. He says that between 5 and 6 p.m. is when the stock starts running low.

The meat market has ground beef in stock along with steaks, pork, chicken and sausage among other things. Garcia says that the ground beef and hamburger patties have sold out the most over the last week, going at a rate twice than normal for a typical week.

The store is closed Sundays and Mondays but is regularly open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

It’s been an adjustment for Garcia but says that he’s thankful that he can keep up with the uptick in demand.

“We’re running through a lot more product than normal for sure,” Garcia said. “But so far, we’re getting the trucks in every day, we’re fine.”

That’s good news for customers like Rollie Rocha, who is in Odessa for work but lives in Edinburg.

He says that finding meat in that part of the state has been difficult and seeing that a place like Whitehouse still is stocked helped put his mind at ease.

“It’s definitely a good thing,” Rocha said. “I talked with my wife this morning and she said that stores like HEB down there are struggling because of everything going on right now.

“I came here to have a burger today but I definitely plan on taking some meat home when I go back.”

As of Friday, Whitehouse was one of the few restaurants in town still open to dine-in customers. That changes starting Saturday per Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that prohibits dining in or eating at bars and restaurants until April 3.

Restaurants are still allowed to process take-out and call-in orders which Garcia said he is ready to handle.

“That’s probably going to slow us down some,” said Garcia on not having dine-in customers. “It’s just kind of up in the air with that.”

Garcia is confident, however, that he’ll be able to keep his supply replenished over the course of the closure and for whatever happens next. That said, he is asking people to be patient as the store ramps up to deliver the growing number of orders.

“We’ve ordered extra product and extra supplies and you just try to accommodate everything because of the necessity right now,” he said. “You take care of the customers as best as we can.”

“We’ve had a lot of orders calling in last week and we’ve had to ask people to give us a few days to be able to get orders for them. We’ll still be able to help them.”