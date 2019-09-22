  • September 22, 2019

Taste of the Permian Basin schedules annual event - Odessa American: Local News

Taste of the Permian Basin schedules annual event

Fundraiser to help raise money for scholarships

If You Go
  • What: 36th Annual Taste of the Permian Basin.
  • When: Doors for sponsors open at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 10. General admission doors open at 6:30 p.m.
  • Where: Barbara and George H.W. Bush Convention Center, 105 N. Main St., Midland.
  • Cost: Tickets are $35 in advance, and $40 at the door.
  • Call: 432-563-5233 for more information.
Posted: Sunday, September 22, 2019 3:00 am

Taste of the Permian Basin schedules annual event By Nathaniel Miller oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

With the Taste of the Permian Basin scheduled to celebrate its 36th annual event, organizers are looking to spice up the event with a couple of new features.

Karen Hopkins, a board member with the Permian Basin Restaurant Association, said this year’s event will be held at the new Barbara and George H.W. Bush Convention Center, 105 N. Main St., Midland. Last year’s event was held at the Ector County Coliseum, and Hopkins said the event will hopefully be rotated between Odessa and Midland going forward.

“I think they’re going to be really excited,” Hopkins said about the new facility.

Put on annually by the Permian Basin Restaurant Association, Hopkins said the event allows residents from the area sample a variety of restaurants in the area. With more than 30 vendors scheduled to participate in this year’s event, Hopkins added it will let people try a place they may have been unable to attend for a meal.

New additions to the event include Longhorn Steakhouse, and Johnny Carino’s will be making a return, Hopkins said.

Doors for sponsors are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 10, and the door for general admissions is scheduled to open at 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door.

This year, proceeds will go towards scholarships and supporting the culinary arts programs for both Ector County and Midland Independent School Districts.

Hopkins said students from the culinary arts programs in Ector, Midland, and Winkler counties will be participating in a mini culinary arts competition. Fans of cooking shows, she added, will enjoy what is in store from the students.

“They’re learning, they’re perfecting skills, and getting into a profession,” Hopkins said.

Midland Mayor Jerry Morales, a restaurateur who has been participating in the event since 1998, said he has two of his locations serving at this year’s evening: Mulberry Café and Gerardo’s Casita Grill and Cantina.

With the Permian Basin being a major player in the oilfield, Morales said people from all over the world are coming to West Texas, and bringing styles of cooking that may have previously not been available in Midland or Odessa.

Morales said anyone who is thinking about coming to the event, or looking at trying different foods, are encouraged to check it out.

“There will be more food under one roof,” Morales said. “You’ll get the best bang for your buck.”

Posted in , on Sunday, September 22, 2019 3:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

