  • May 25, 2020

Remember those who served

Posted: Monday, May 25, 2020 6:00 am

By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

Memorial Day is about remembering those who never made it back home from the battle fields and Odessa’s Steve Tercero says it’s important not to forget that.

Tercero, who is a retired educator, served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1972.

For him, it’s imperative to remember everyone who had to make the ultimate sacrifice.

The reason that I think it is important is that first of all, it’s important to not forget the sacrifice that the guys have made for our sacrifice,” Tercero said. “They gave their all. What else can you give when you give your life for your country. That’s why we have Memorial Day. That’s why we should understand what it’s all about. It’s a day about remembering and honoring those who gave their lives for our freedom and safety at home.

They gave us the ultimate sacrifice that they could give us the ultimate sacrifice for this country.”

A graduate of Pecos High School, Tercero left the corps as a sergeant. He then went to Sul Ross State University where he got a bachelor of science degree and a master of education in industrial arts.

He accepted a job in 1977 as a teacher at Hood Junior High School.

Later on, he would teach at Ector Junior High before finishing his career as a principal at Burnet Elementary in 2006.

But every year on Memorial Day a wave of emotions come for him.

It puts me in an emotional state and a sad frame of mind because a lot of people gave their lives for this country,” Tercero said. “They still are. There are still people dying in Afghanistan and Iraq. They’re still in danger and in harm’s way.”

As Tercero discusses his time in the military, there’s no shortage of things he’s learned during his time in service including how to be loyal and faithful.

Hopefully, I learned how to be honorable,” he said. “I learned how to start a job and how to complete a job, and above all, you had to learn how to give orders and had to obey them. You had rules and regulations about you had to learn how to be a loyal and faithful Marine and a loyal and faithful citizen to this country.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

