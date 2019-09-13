  • September 13, 2019

Quick Hits Sept. 13 - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Quick Hits Sept. 13

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, September 13, 2019 6:30 am

Quick Hits Sept. 13 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Radiothon

La Ley 104.7 FM will continue their annual Children’s Miracle Network radiothon, airing that will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network at Medical Center Health System, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.

La Ley 104.7 FM will encourage listeners to make a donation to help kids treated at MCHS.

Listeners can tune in to La Ley 104.7 FM and donate by calling 800-234-6217.

100 percent of the funds raised from the radiothon will directly benefit the NICU and Pediatric Units at Medical Center Health System. It will be used to buy life-saving equipment, specialized training for staff to better serve patients and research to help future patients. Last year, the radiothon raised more than $111,000.

Donations may also be made online.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yyem2du7

 

Harvest Moon

The Alpine Downtown Association has scheduled the second annual Harvest Moon today and Saturday downtown Alpine.

Sul Ross Professor of Art Fine Arts & Communication Carol Fairley has designed a new mural for the parking lot at TransPecos Bank and her students will paint the mural starting at 6 p.m. Friday. Entertainment will also be presented by The Swifts, John Ferguson’s Mariachi Santa Cruz of Presidio, Alpine Jazz Quintet and Anthony Ray Wright.

On Saturday, the Ritchey Wine Saloon and Beer Garden will host an ALP-ELP event with live music, food and drink. Proceeds will benefit the El Paso Victims Relief Fund established after the mass shooting last month at an El Paso Wal-Mart.

For more information, call 432-386-2780.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y4xb33uz

 

Parade

The 16 De Septiembre Parade has been scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Saturday at Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd.

The parade will continue South on Andrews Highway/Grant Avenue, ending at Ninth Street (ECISD Administration Building).

A Live Music and Awards event will follow at Club 20/20, 1023 S. Grant Ave.

Parade entry registration fees are: Float $40, truck/car $30, horse $20 and bicycle are free.

Awards presentations will include: Best Float, $500; Best Truck/Car, $150; Best Motorcycle, $75; Best Horse, $75; and Bicycle, $50.

For registration or more information, call Jesse Porras at 770-9423 or Delma Hernandez 269-2991.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y5jds2d9

 

Sewell to speak at luncheon

Collin Sewell of the Sewell Family of Dealerships will be the guest speaker at the Ector County Republican Women luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 18 at the Odessa Country Club.

New ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri also will be on hand.

 

Basin Strong fundraiser

The Sovereign Sons MC has scheduled a Basin Strong fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Legacy Harley-Davidson, 12100 W. Highway 80.

Barbeque plates are $10. The event will also include raffles and more.

All proceeds will go to the Odessa Community Foundation to help victims of the Aug. 31 shooting tragedy. All donations welcome.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yy7a5pf6

 

Collecting donations

Cinergy Entertainment Group, 8250 Highway 191, is collecting donations for donations first responders.

For more information, call 400-2444.

ON THE NET

>> Cinergy.com

 

Taking donations

The Odessa Community Foundation Inc., are taking donations to help the Aug. 31 mass shooting victims and their families.

While people are experiencing a tremendous loss, they should not be faced with a financial crisis.

These donations are designated for funeral-related expenses, as well as medical expenses for those affected.

For those who prefer to donate by check, make check to: Odessa Community Foundation, Inc., PO Box 3626, Odessa, TX 79760

Cash donations may be dropped off at the Odessa Chamber of Commerce Office, 700 N. Grant, Suite 200.

Donations may also be made online.

ON THE NET

>> odessachamber.com

Posted in on Friday, September 13, 2019 6:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Mostly Cloudy
72°
Humidity: 69%
Winds: ENE at 11mph
Feels Like: 72°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 88°/Low 67°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

saturday

weather
High 89°/Low 67°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

sunday

weather
High 90°/Low 67°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]