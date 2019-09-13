Quick Hits Sept. 13

Radiothon

La Ley 104.7 FM will continue their annual Children’s Miracle Network radiothon, airing that will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network at Medical Center Health System, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.

La Ley 104.7 FM will encourage listeners to make a donation to help kids treated at MCHS.

Listeners can tune in to La Ley 104.7 FM and donate by calling 800-234-6217.

100 percent of the funds raised from the radiothon will directly benefit the NICU and Pediatric Units at Medical Center Health System. It will be used to buy life-saving equipment, specialized training for staff to better serve patients and research to help future patients. Last year, the radiothon raised more than $111,000.

Donations may also be made online.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yyem2du7

Harvest Moon

The Alpine Downtown Association has scheduled the second annual Harvest Moon today and Saturday downtown Alpine.

Sul Ross Professor of Art Fine Arts & Communication Carol Fairley has designed a new mural for the parking lot at TransPecos Bank and her students will paint the mural starting at 6 p.m. Friday. Entertainment will also be presented by The Swifts, John Ferguson’s Mariachi Santa Cruz of Presidio, Alpine Jazz Quintet and Anthony Ray Wright.

On Saturday, the Ritchey Wine Saloon and Beer Garden will host an ALP-ELP event with live music, food and drink. Proceeds will benefit the El Paso Victims Relief Fund established after the mass shooting last month at an El Paso Wal-Mart.

For more information, call 432-386-2780.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y4xb33uz

Parade

The 16 De Septiembre Parade has been scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Saturday at Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd.

The parade will continue South on Andrews Highway/Grant Avenue, ending at Ninth Street (ECISD Administration Building).

A Live Music and Awards event will follow at Club 20/20, 1023 S. Grant Ave.

Parade entry registration fees are: Float $40, truck/car $30, horse $20 and bicycle are free.

Awards presentations will include: Best Float, $500; Best Truck/Car, $150; Best Motorcycle, $75; Best Horse, $75; and Bicycle, $50.

For registration or more information, call Jesse Porras at 770-9423 or Delma Hernandez 269-2991.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y5jds2d9

Sewell to speak at luncheon

Collin Sewell of the Sewell Family of Dealerships will be the guest speaker at the Ector County Republican Women luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 18 at the Odessa Country Club.

New ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri also will be on hand.

Basin Strong fundraiser

The Sovereign Sons MC has scheduled a Basin Strong fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Legacy Harley-Davidson, 12100 W. Highway 80.

Barbeque plates are $10. The event will also include raffles and more.

All proceeds will go to the Odessa Community Foundation to help victims of the Aug. 31 shooting tragedy. All donations welcome.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yy7a5pf6

Collecting donations

Cinergy Entertainment Group, 8250 Highway 191, is collecting donations for donations first responders.

For more information, call 400-2444.

ON THE NET

>> Cinergy.com

Taking donations

The Odessa Community Foundation Inc., are taking donations to help the Aug. 31 mass shooting victims and their families.

While people are experiencing a tremendous loss, they should not be faced with a financial crisis.

These donations are designated for funeral-related expenses, as well as medical expenses for those affected.

For those who prefer to donate by check, make check to: Odessa Community Foundation, Inc., PO Box 3626, Odessa, TX 79760

Cash donations may be dropped off at the Odessa Chamber of Commerce Office, 700 N. Grant, Suite 200.

Donations may also be made online.

ON THE NET

>> odessachamber.com