  • April 22, 2020

DPS identifies man involved in fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

DPS identifies man involved in fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, April 22, 2020 2:52 pm

DPS identifies man involved in fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Texas Department of Public Safety identified the 56-year-old man who died in a fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision after he was reportedly sitting in the road.

The reported fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision happened at 10:05 p.m. Tuesday on 42nd Street three miles west of Odessa, the DPS press release detailed.

Amanda Davis, 34, of Odessa was reportedly driving with 12-year-old Haylee Davis in a 2012 GMC Yukon west on 42nd Street. Anthony Multhaupt, 56, of Odessa was sitting in the westbound lane of 42nd Street. The Yukon reportedly stuck Multhaupt.

Multhaupt was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical examiner, the press release stated.

Posted in on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 2:52 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
85°
Humidity: 11%
Winds: WNW at 19mph
Feels Like: 85°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 85°/Low 55°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

thursday

weather
High 86°/Low 61°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s.

friday

weather
High 88°/Low 53°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]