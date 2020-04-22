DPS identifies man involved in fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision

Texas Department of Public Safety identified the 56-year-old man who died in a fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision after he was reportedly sitting in the road.

The reported fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision happened at 10:05 p.m. Tuesday on 42nd Street three miles west of Odessa, the DPS press release detailed.

Amanda Davis, 34, of Odessa was reportedly driving with 12-year-old Haylee Davis in a 2012 GMC Yukon west on 42nd Street. Anthony Multhaupt, 56, of Odessa was sitting in the westbound lane of 42nd Street. The Yukon reportedly stuck Multhaupt.

Multhaupt was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical examiner, the press release stated.