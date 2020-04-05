11th Annual Autism SHARE Walk goes virtual

The Autism SHARE Walk will go virtual April 18.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Autism SHARE Walk participants will not gather at Grande Communications Stadium. Instead, they will walk virtually with the same objectives of raising awareness for all special needs people, facilitate a way for participants to share personal stories and encourage others to support the special needs community.

The event is a fundraiser to benefit SHARE, which provides support services to local family members who care for children with special needs.

Register online at autismSHAREwalk.com to receive the full list of instructions, and access to crafts, activities, and other contests.

Register now to receive your packet in the mail during the week of April 13. Participants will walk in their own neighborhoods then share pictures from their walk on social media using the event hashtag#autismSHAREwalk2020.

At 10 a.m. April 18, SHARE will broadcast a short program via Facebook live.

A virtual resource fair will be at 11 a.m. that day. Local agencies will meet with registrants via Zoom, an internet meeting software platform to talk about services and answer questions.

Event T-shirts and raffle tickets, are available for purchase.

To donate, join, contribute to, or form a team, visit: AutismShareWalk.com.

SHARE stands for Sharing Hands A Respite Experience.