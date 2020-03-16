  • March 16, 2020

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies canceled - Odessa American: Local News

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies canceled

Posted: Monday, March 16, 2020 6:06 pm

Gordmans announced Monday that it is moving forward as planned with its previously announced March 17 new store openings. However, to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and as part of an ongoing effort to comply with recommendations from state, local and national officials to keep its guests, associates, partners and facilities safe, the company is cancelling its previously announced ribbon-cutting ceremonies, a news release said.

All other elements of the grand opening activities will continue, including honoring its commitment to local high schools in each new store location by providing them with a $1,000 donation to help support their high school activities, the release said.

 

