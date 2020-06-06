CAF takes to the skies

MIDLAND Taking to the skies above Odessa and Midland, the Commemorative Air Force High Sky Wing conducted its second flyover of the year Saturday morning, commemorating the 76th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

Coincidentally, it was also the reopening of the Midland Army Air Field Museum and High Sky Wing Hangar.

The museum, which is open Saturdays from 10-3, had previously been closed due to COVID-19.

“Today’s a special day for us,” CAF high sky wing leader Gena Linebarger said. “We’ve opened the museum after a few months of being down so we’re very anxious to have the public back out here. we thought today being D-Day, the flyover would be for that reason and we wanted to give something to our communities in Midland and Odessa to come and see us and see what we have.”

The last flyover took place last month as a salute to all the health care workers at the frontlines of COVID-19.

The museum preserves history and Linebarger says that is crucial.

“To be opened back up and have our citizens back here to see history and see the planes help preserve our freedom is great,” Linebarger said.

Like with most other places that have reopened since COVID-19, the museum has undergone a lot of sanitizing.

“We’ve done a lot of spring cleaning,” Linebarger said. “We’ve revamped our gift shop and some areas and we’re anxious to see the public back.”

Cody Golden, who is also with the High Sky Wing of the CAF and does reenactments, says that history from the museum is important to pass on and teach.

“I think that it’s great that we’re finally getting to reopen,” Golden said. “The history of midland and Odessa area has a world war two story and that’s one of these things that this museum is trying to educate. There’s no telling how many people have missed during the closing that could’ve been educated about the Midland and Odessa history.”

During reenactments, Golden, along with other people, normally portray the 325th Glider Infantry, 82nd airborne Division.

“We’ll travel around to different events and reenact battles. Some of them, we are reacting how the battle took place. We’re using some of our weapons and tactics that they would use back then to accomplish that goal. We’re carrying the same equipment, the same guns and everything as the World War II soldier would.”

For the pilots, it was great to get back up for another flyover.

“We try to do a couple of flyovers every year. Usually, we’ll pick a date like D-Day or Memorial Day or July 4,” Joe Gamertsfelder said. “It’s something that for people to come out and do and see planes over the skies.”

For Saturday’s flyover, Gamertsfelder flew a Pilatus P-3.

“It was made in Switzerland,” Gamertsfelder said. “It’s a Swiss trainer. They used it in the 1950s and when the Swiss retired it, they sold it on the open market and about 60 of them came over to the U.S. It’s a somewhat rare plane. It was just used as a trainer,”

Gamertsfelder said that the museum is a great place for anyone who’s a plane enthusiast, like himself.

“It’s fantastic,” he said. “You can help educate the public. We have a lot of great airplanes out here. Anyone who likes airplanes, this is a great place to come out. I’ve been flying with these guys and it’s great to keep up the heritage and the history alive as much as we can.”

Linebarger says they will have another event on July 4 with an even bigger flyover.

“We’re going to have a big open house with another flyover and there’ll be more coming on that one because we’ll be joining the Commemorative Air Force national organization for a tribute,” Linebarger said. “The CAF Warbirds are scattered across the country and We’re all going to be flying together here.”