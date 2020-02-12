Schneider Electric makes donation to OC

Schneider Electric, a digital transformation of energy management and automation company, has donated more than $300,000 to the Odessa College School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).

The donation ties in with a trade show held Tuesday and Wednesday in the Electronics Technology Building at Odessa College.

The intent of the donation is to strengthen the automation program. The product donation includes the latest in automation technology, including Modicon M580 PLCs and Altivar 630 variable speed drives ScadaPack and Wonderware, all of which will enhance training facilities for both undergraduate students and current professionals in the region, a news release said.

“We are very excited that Schneider Electric has selected Odessa College and our leading Automation program for this generous donation,” OC Executive Director of Advancement Jacqui Gore said in the release. “By supporting this program, Schneider Electric is reinforcing their commitment to the school, the community and the industry as we all have the shared goal of providing students with the practical skills needed to be successful.”

Gore said the partnership between OC and Schneider started about a year ago. She said the company is now on the advisory board for instrumentation and they are a true partner because they interact with students.

She added that OC is looking at starting an instrumentation program on its Pecos campus.

This donation is part of Schneider Electric’s ongoing partnership with Odessa College, which includes innovative products and software solutions for hands-on training classes. Schneider Electric supports automation professionals in the region, whether they are undergraduate students pursuing their degree or professionals looking to enhance their skillset.

“We believe that it is critical to invest in our future now to ensure that we have the right people, with the right skills, to drive the industry forward,” said Christopher Dartnell, Oil & Gas Segment president, Schneider Electric. “We are proud to align ourselves with a leader in education that is developing the talented automation professionals that will be driving the oil and gas industry into the future.”