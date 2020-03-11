PSP urges census participation

The Permian Strategic Partnership has launched The Permian Counts census campaign to encourage Permian Basin residents to participate in this year’s census.

The educational campaign mission is to increase awareness and participation in the 2020 census by residents in the Permian Basin as well as New Mexico. The President and CEO of the PSP, Tracee Bentley, said the idea started around a year ago when local leaders reached out to tell her that there may not be another region in the country that an accurate census count would mean more than in the Permian Basin. Bentley said that The Permian Counts campaign was started by the PSP to bring together West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico cities and counties to express the importance of the census.

An accurate count in the 2020 census is vital for the future of the Permian Basin and would ensure that the Permian receives the correct federal funding for community programs and services, the press release detailed.

The PSP commissioned a study by The Perryman Group in January, 2020, which showed the impact of an undercount.

The Perryman group economic impact study projects that a 2 percent undercount would result in regional losses of $1.1 billion in gross product which would be $112 million per year, the loss of 13,135 jobs over the ten years which would be 1,314 jobs lost per year, and a loss of $52.9 million in federal funding for local government entities.

President and CEO of The Perryman Group Dr. Ray Perryman was quoted in the release saying that, “If just one out of every 50 Permian Basin residents does not complete the census, equivalent to a 2 percent undercount, it would have a substantial effect on the region’s economy. The long-term social and economic health of communities across the Permian requires an accurate census count, especially considering the area’s explosive growth and the increasing demands on local services and infrastructure.”

Bentley said that local government spoke on how important the an accurate census count would be for funding housing, healthcare, education, public safety, senior citizens, and veterans.

“There is no where else in our opinion that needs these resources more than The Permian Basin,” she said.

The 2020 census can be completed by mail, over the phone, or online at https://tinyurl.com/tmkmzfx. More information regarding the Permian Counts campaign can be found at https://tinyurl.com/sacadvm.