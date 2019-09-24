City gives nod to ethics ordinance, approves tax rate

Odessa City Council voted in favor of a proposed ethics and code of conduct ordinance Tuesday after months of mulling over the document but failing to all land on the same page.
The face of City Council largely shifted after new council members were sworn in during November and many said it was an appropriate time to consider adding an ethics ordinance to establish guidelines for conduct, handling conflicts of interest and answer other questions they had about their new position.
Council members said the clarification was sought around the same they received training from the Texas Municipal League, but former and current council members have had problems arise with numerous situations involving ethics, including District 1 Council Member Malcolm Hamilton whose past actions can be considered inappropriate under the ordinance’s listed guidelines.
Hamilton has a history of confrontations with city staff, the media and citizens along with a previous vote that was void of transparency and put his own interest in front of the public’s best interest.
Prior to the Tuesday council meeting, items of concern such as the inclusion of appointed officials in the text and the subjectivity of ethics between different people were once again brought up by Hamilton for those who did not attend the last briefing.
The consensus among other members was that including others outside of City Council would be redundant information that could potentially conflict with existing documents.
District 4 Council Member Tom Sprawls said the agenda item is a way to hold council members accountable and is focusing strictly on City Council as a starting point but could be altered at a later date to include appointees.
“The intent is to be as ethical as possible,” Sprawls said. “The whole concept of ethics is subjective. We need to make an attempt to spell it out.”
Hamilton previously said the document “had a lot of holes in it and allows too much to be interpreted by whoever chooses to.”
Revisions have been made throughout this month to address some of the issues he previously brought up about language choices in the ordinance.
After several members agreed with Hamilton that the topic of ethics can be subjective, District 5 Council Member Mari Willis said council members have to move forward with the belief that all are united by their desire to do what is right for the city.
“I am OK with it,” Hamilton said. “The bottom line is we’re all here for the same things.”
Council members will now continue with the ordinance and seek a second approval at their next regularly scheduled meeting. Mayor David Turner was not present for this vote due to a business-related trip out of state.
On a separate item, the council approved levying a tax rate of $0.476601 per $100 valuation for the 2020 tax year, which keeps the rate the same as last year but will still result in a tax increase for residents due to higher property values.
The new rate is expected to net more than $46.2 million in property tax revenue for fiscal year 2020, which is an increase in revenues by about $8.5 million, or 22.7 percent. Assistant City Manager Cindy Muncy said about $1 million of anticipated property tax revenues will be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, THE CITY COUNCIL:
- Approved the fifth amended bylaws of the Downtown Odessa, Incorporated Board of Directors.
- Accepted a check in the amount of $449,888.01 issued by the Odessa Industrial Development Corporation to the Odessa Development Corporation for the sale and transfer of the Penwell site.
- Accepted the status report on all Industrial District Agreements expiring on December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2020, and approved renewals of Industrial District Agreements for a seven-year renewal term.
- Held a public hearing and approved request by LOA Land Development, LLC, owner, and Maverick Engineering, agent, for original zoning of Single-Family-Four (SF-4) on an approximately 28.3 acre tract and original zoning of Single-Family-Four-Surface Drainage (SF-4-SD) on approximately 1.8 acre tract (approximately 30.2 acre total) in Section 15, Block 41, T-2-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, Midland County, Texas (east of the intersection of Mission Dr. and San Saba Dr. (Ordinance - First Approval)
- Approved amending the Odessa City Code Chapter 1 “General Provisions”, Article 1-7 “Boards, Commissions, and Committees”; Section 1-7-20 Relating to Downtown Odessa, Inc. Board of Directors. (First Approval)
- Approved amending Chapter 4 “Business Regulations”, Article 4-10 “Taxicabs”, Section 4-10-40 “Operation Requirements” of the Code of Ordinances to change the requirement of operating at least five (5) taxicabs each month to one (1) each month. (First Approval)
- Approved tabling an item regarding amendment to the Odessa City Code Chapter 12 “Traffic and Vehicles,” Article 12-3 “Parking, Stopping and Standing,” Division 1 “Generally,” Sec. 12-3-8 “Stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specified places,” and Sec. 12-3-15 “Parking in undeveloped lots.” (First Approval)
- Approved funding agreement between the Odessa Development Corporation (ODC) and the Texas Department of Transportation for a highway improvements project at the intersection of Interstate Highway 20 and Faudree Road in Midland County.
- Reviewed and approved the City's investment policy and the approved Broker's/Dealers and Financial Institutions list.