Quick Hits Nov. 17

Jewelry Fundraising Sale

Medical Center Hospital, 500 W. Fourth St., has scheduled a Masquerade Jewelry and Accessories $5 Fundraising Sale from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in the admitting lobby, furthest south, below administration.

Proceeds benefit and sponsored by MCH auxiliary.

The event is open to the public.

Meeting

The Odessa Retired Teachers has scheduled a meeting starting at 1 p.m. with refreshments Monday at the Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd.

The speaker Rickey George, with the District Attorney Environmental Department, will provide information about the illegal dumping taskforce.

For information, email karen.telck@att.net.

Outdoor Ice Rink

The Downtown Odessa Inc. has scheduled Holiday Outdoor Ice Rink Rentals Dec. 4-Jan. 1, 2020 located northeast corner of Fifth Street and Grant Avenue. The rink will be closed Dec. 25 and Dec. 31.

Monday through Thursday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., all events, $150 per hour (2 hour minimum).

Friday, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., (4 hour minimum), Private event, $800; nonprofit event, $500.

Saturday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., (5 hour minimum), Private event, $1,000; nonprofit event, $750.

Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., (5 hour minimum), Private event, $1,000; nonprofit event, $750.

Call 335-4682 or email acastor@odessa-tx.gov.

Christmas Carriage Rides

Junior League of Odessa has scheduled Christmas Carriage Rides from 6:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 9-12 on a horse drawn carriage or on our new Christmas Train through the beautifully lit Emerald Forest subdivision. Each ride will be approximately 30 minutes long.

Tickets are $15 per person for a Christmas train ride, $25 per person for a horse drawn carriage ride; $210 for a private VIP carriage ride for up to 6 people or $315 for a private VIP carriage ride for up to 9 people.

All proceeds benefit the Junior League of Odessa.

Randi Spenser will be providing hot chocolate for a donation. All donations will go to the Odessa Police Department.

For more information, call 332-0095 or carriages@jlodessa.org.

