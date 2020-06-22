Doctor tells officials to mandate

Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said Monday that if cases continue to rise like they have, “We will be well past our full capacity and will definitely be in our surge.”

The cases have about doubled this week from last, he said with the county reporting 359 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 337 of those cases are active.

Seventeen patients are in Medical Center Hospital and nine are in the hospital at ORMC including a person under investigation. Saravanan said if that number of hospitalizations doubles, staffing would be an issue in the COVID-19 unit and in the ICU for ORMC.

“We are at that point where we might have to go out and look for contract labor, which you know is very expensive and hard to find at this point,” he said adding that the whole country is going through this and he didn’t know if ORMC’s sister facilities could spare nurses.

When a member of the media asked County Commissioner Eddy Shelton about the rise of cases and if the county would consider a mask mandate, he said that he knew other cities had them and Saravanan responded abruptly saying, “Do It. I’m telling you guys as commissioners. I’m telling you guys as a city. Mayor, do it. Stand up and make the statement and say, ‘We’re gonna mandate’ even if we can’t enforce it. Just mandate it because it is the right statement to make,” he said.

Odessa Mayor David Turner again said that he wanted to discuss the mask mandate with Midland Mayor Patrick Payton and the Odessa city council before he gave an answer.

“I think we need to watch until the end of the week and see where we are,” he said. “I think you have to look at the number of people in ICU because if the hospitals have to go into the next step, that is certainly concerning.”

“ICU and hospital capacity are more of the number that I’m concerned about,” he said adding that he wanted to talk to the city attorney to see, “who is actually responsible (for a mask mandate). If it’s something that can be issued as a declaration, then we might be able to do that, but I just need to make sure…seeing almost a hundred is a little scary,” he said referencing the weekend increase.

Shelton said that he hasn’t talked to Ector County Judge Debi Hays about mandating masks and said that, “I think we’re still hoping that the public will heed the warnings, hear what we’re saying and put the mask on themselves.”

Saravanan referenced Gov. Gregg Abbott’s press conference saying that, “We are rapidly increasing across the whole state and we need to take it more seriously than ever before.”

A press release by the Ector County Health Department detailed that from Friday after 3 p.m., to Monday before 2:30 p.m., there have been 96 new cases.

There have been 359 confirmed total cases in the county and 213 are probable. Five hundred tests are pending and 228 people have recovered from the virus. Seven Ector County residents have died from COVID-19 complications.

The health department also reported that there has been a rise in cases among 20 to 30-year-olds and contact tracing linked those cases to a number of businesses in Midland and Odessa that sell alcohol but did not say what businesses in particular.

The release also gave updates on local nursing homes. Focused Care at Odessa has had 14 cases including one death, Deerings Nursing Home has had 1 staff member test positive and four staff members have tested positive at Sienna Nursing Home.

A sixth Focused Care at Crane resident died Monday.

MCH has had 208 patients test positive and of the 17 patients in the hospital, 13 are on the designated floor including three from Focused Care at Odessa, one from Focused Care at Crane, two transfers from Big Bend Regional, and one from Ward Memorial.

MCH reported that four patients are in the critical care unit. Three are on ventilators with 1 from Ward Memorial and the other being from Big Bend Regional

ORMC President Stacey Brown reported that out of 623 tests, 43 patients have tested positive, 511 have tested negative and 69 test results are pending. She said that 8 patients are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator and one person is under investigation.

IN OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

Representative Brooks Landgraf took some notes regarding Gov. Greg Abbott’s statement on the rise in COVID-19 cases throughout Texas. Brooks wrote that Abbott started the briefing reiterating that, “Decisions about how to respond to COVID-19 are being made based on data and conversations with medical professionals,” “COVID-19 remains a fast-spreading virus,” “Texas’ early efforts to limit the initial spread of COVID-19 were effective,” “If followed, safety protocols (personal hygiene, masks, social distancing, etc.) will reduce the continued spread of the virus,” and “Texas has developed strategies to limit a large spread of infections without shutting the state down again, which would only be done as a ‘last option,’ according to the Governor.”

Landgraf reported that Abbott mentioned ways to combat the increase of cases by following CDC guidelines and that certain authorities are now increasing enforcement including the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission that has already shut down several overcrowded bars.

He also wrote that, “The Texas National Guard and CDC are working to provide surge testing in areas that might be hot spots for the infection and other state agencies are working with hospitals to ensure they can treat anyone who tests positive for COVID-19.”