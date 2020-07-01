  • July 1, 2020

Back to School donations - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Back to School donations

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, July 1, 2020 2:00 am

Back to School donations Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

First Basin Credit Union has officially kicked-off the fifth annual “Back to School” donation drive, benefitting children of the Rainbow Room of the Permian Basin. While there are many unknowns of how classes will look in 2020-2021, First Basin wants to ensure the children are prepared with what they need under any circumstance.

First Basin is requesting monetary donations be made at any FBCU location in Odessa, Midland, or Andrews - account number 80001-01.

First Basin will kick-off the drive with a $500 donation. All monies raised will be presented to the Rainbow Room to purchase what the students will need, as school districts make plans known.

The Rainbow Room works with Child Protective Services (CPS) and helps foster children, and all other children involved in CPS care, throughout Midland, Odessa, Andrews and surrounding counties. Donation deadline is July 31.

For information regarding the school drive benefitting The Rainbow Room, call Janet Sotelo, community engagement coordinator, at 248-1443.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 2:00 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
80°
Humidity: 64%
Winds: S at 13mph
Feels Like: 84°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 102°/Low 75°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 100°/Low 73°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the low 70s.

thursday

weather
High 94°/Low 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]