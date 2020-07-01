Back to School donations

First Basin Credit Union has officially kicked-off the fifth annual “Back to School” donation drive, benefitting children of the Rainbow Room of the Permian Basin. While there are many unknowns of how classes will look in 2020-2021, First Basin wants to ensure the children are prepared with what they need under any circumstance.

First Basin is requesting monetary donations be made at any FBCU location in Odessa, Midland, or Andrews - account number 80001-01.

First Basin will kick-off the drive with a $500 donation. All monies raised will be presented to the Rainbow Room to purchase what the students will need, as school districts make plans known.

The Rainbow Room works with Child Protective Services (CPS) and helps foster children, and all other children involved in CPS care, throughout Midland, Odessa, Andrews and surrounding counties. Donation deadline is July 31.

For information regarding the school drive benefitting The Rainbow Room, call Janet Sotelo, community engagement coordinator, at 248-1443.