Quick Hits Jan. 20, 2020

Fundraiser

Aphasia Center of West Texas and Concho Resources presents Sail Away With To Chocolate Decadence, “The Love Boat, A Valentine's Voyage,” from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena & Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.

There will be decadent chocalate desserts and gourmet savories cruise ship casino, live and silent auctions, a raffle, photo opportunities at exotic ports of call and dancing and live entertainment.

Cathy Eastham is the 2020 honoring Aphasia Center Sweetheart.

The 1970s formal/casual cruise attire, admired but not required.

Go online to purchase or sponsor a table.

ON THE NET

>> bidpal.net/chocolate

Cast your vote

Crisis Center of West Texas has scheduled its sixth annual Dancing with West Texas Stars fundraiser on Feb. 8.

Twelve West Texas Stars have paired with their talented partners to dance the night away and raise funds to end sexual assault and domestic violence in West Texas.

Individual donations and ticket purchases may cast their votes now for their favorite dance team, to help them get closer to the grand prize, the Mirror Ball Trophy.

The team with the most votes by noon on Feb. 7 wins.

Go online for Star bios, information, tickets or to donation.

ON THE NET

>> ccwtx.org/dwwts

Free help services

Victory Christian Fellowship Church, 325 N. County Road West, offers individuals assistance who are hurting from addictions to become drug and alcohol free, physically well and most important spiritually alive.

All services are provided for free.

Several homes are located throughout Texas, New Mexico and Chicago.

For more information, call the Rev. Albert Flores at 432-978-9959 or 432-335-8925.

For home locations, call for Odessa, 325-300-0832; El Paso, 915-838-8887; Fort Worth, 817-626-1819; Houston, 713-880-4732; Mathis, 361-547-3755; McAllen, 956-702-2781; San Angelo, 325-658-1061; Albuquerque, N.M., 505-550-5661; Artesia, N.M., 575-745-4294; and Chicago, 773-696-9094.

