  • January 17, 2020

Odessa community invited to celebrate Sparklight rebrand - Odessa American: Local News

Odessa community invited to celebrate Sparklight rebrand

Posted: Friday, January 17, 2020 12:48 pm

Odessa community invited to celebrate Sparklight rebrand Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

As Sparklight, formerly Cable ONE, completes its name change, the Odessa community is invited to celebrate from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Sparklight office, 4701 E. 52nd St.

There will be a taco bar, refreshments, giveaways, prizes and a live radio remote with Mix 97.9. Sparklight and Sparklight business associates will be available to answer any questions from customers about their current services or in-home WiFi coverage, as well as those inquiring about new high-speed internet service, a news release said.

Cable One announced its plans to rebrand to Sparklight in the spring of 2019. The high-speed internet and cable service provider began its transition to the new brand over the summer with updated trucks, signage, uniforms, website and social media handles.

