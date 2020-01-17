Odessa community invited to celebrate Sparklight rebrand

As Sparklight, formerly Cable ONE, completes its name change, the Odessa community is invited to celebrate from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Sparklight office, 4701 E. 52nd St.

There will be a taco bar, refreshments, giveaways, prizes and a live radio remote with Mix 97.9. Sparklight and Sparklight business associates will be available to answer any questions from customers about their current services or in-home WiFi coverage, as well as those inquiring about new high-speed internet service, a news release said.

Cable One announced its plans to rebrand to Sparklight in the spring of 2019. The high-speed internet and cable service provider began its transition to the new brand over the summer with updated trucks, signage, uniforms, website and social media handles.