The Odessa Police Department has scheduled a Summer Block Party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Floyd Gwin Park, 1015 N. County Road West.

There will be music, jumpers, wiffle ball, kickball, dunking booth, drinks, hot dogs, chips, cookies, cotton candy and popcorn.

Photographs with OPD officers and fingerprints will be available for kids.

Several bikes will be raffled off for younger and older kids.