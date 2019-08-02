  • August 2, 2019

Summer Block Party - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Summer Block Party

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Friday, August 2, 2019 1:30 am

Summer Block Party Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department has scheduled a Summer Block Party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Floyd Gwin Park, 1015 N. County Road West.

There will be music, jumpers, wiffle ball, kickball, dunking booth, drinks, hot dogs, chips, cookies, cotton candy and popcorn.

Photographs with OPD officers and fingerprints will be available for kids.

Several bikes will be raffled off for younger and older kids.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Friday, August 2, 2019 1:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
77°
Humidity: 47%
Winds: S at 7mph
Feels Like: 77°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 101°/Low 75°
More sun than clouds. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the mid 70s.

saturday

weather
High 102°/Low 74°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the mid 70s.

sunday

weather
High 97°/Low 71°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]