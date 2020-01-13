  • January 13, 2020

BCCO makes slight change for MLK Celebration - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

BCCO makes slight change for MLK Celebration

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

  • Honoring a Legacy

    Odessa American/Mark Rogers

    Participants march along E. Murphy St. last year during the Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom March from the Southside Senior Center to the Woodson Community Center.

View all 3 images in gallery.
If You Go

Friday, Jan. 17

  • What: Second MLK Showcase Basketball Tournament.
  • When: 7 p.m.
  • Where: Odessa High School Gym, 1301 Dotsy Avenue.
  • Cost: $5 adults, $3 children, 5 and under are free.

Saturday, Jan. 18

  • What: Second MLK Showcase Basketball Tournament.
  • When: 1 p.m.
  • Where: Odessa High School Gym, 1301 Dotsy Avenue.
  • Cost: $5 adults, $3 children, 5 and under are free.

Sunday, Jan. 19

  • What: Gospel Celebration.
  • When: 3:30 p.m.
  • Where: Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1000 W. Clements St.
  • Cost: Free.

Monday, Jan. 20

  • What: King Brunch.
  • When: 10 a.m.
  • Where: ORMC Community Room, 515 Adams St.
  • Cost: Free.
  • What: Freedom March.
  • When: 1 p.m.
  • Where: Southside Senior Citizens Center, 900 S. Dixie Blvd.
  • Cost: Free.

Posted: Monday, January 13, 2020 4:00 am

BCCO makes slight change for MLK Celebration By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Black Cultural Council of Odessa is making a slight modification to its Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration.

Instead of the King Breakfast, which previously took place at 6 a.m., the BCCO has replaced it with the King Brunch that is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Jan. 20 at the ORMC Community Room.

Jo Ann Davenport Littleton said the change from breakfast to brunch is to make the MLK Celebration accommodating to anyone that wants to attend.

“We wanted to try something different,” Davenport Littleton said during a phone interview. “We wanted to be more inclusive.”

All of the MLK Celebration events that are hosted by the BCCO are free to attend with the exception of the second MLK Showcase Basketball Tournament.

The basketball tournament is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at Odessa High School Gym. The MLK Showcase is going to continue at 1 p.m. Saturday at the OHS Gym. Admission for the basketball tournament is $5 per adult, $3 per child and children under 5 get in for free.

“We realized this is good and we were going to build off of the first year and do more in the second year,” Davenport Littleton said. “A lot of people that approached us asked why we didn’t have a two-day tournament. We are going to start it on Friday and it will continue to Saturday.”

One of the most widely attended events during the MLK Celebration is the Freedom March, which will start at 1 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Southside Senior Citizens Center. The march had 300 attendees in 2019.

The Freedom March will follow the King Brunch. Rev. Windsor Archie, the pastor of the Rose of Sharon Missionary Baptist Church in Odessa, is scheduled to be the key speaker. There will also be a Gospel Celebration at the Bethlehem Baptist Church at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 19.

“He’s excited because he’s a newcomer,” Davenport Littleton said about Archie. “He hasn’t been in our community that long.”

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7769 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @OASirRoyal.

Posted in on Monday, January 13, 2020 4:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
42°
Humidity: 80%
Winds: S at 9mph
Feels Like: 37°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 73°/Low 37°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 74°/Low 46°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 70°/Low 42°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]