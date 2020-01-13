BCCO makes slight change for MLK Celebration

The Black Cultural Council of Odessa is making a slight modification to its Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration.

Instead of the King Breakfast, which previously took place at 6 a.m., the BCCO has replaced it with the King Brunch that is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Jan. 20 at the ORMC Community Room.

Jo Ann Davenport Littleton said the change from breakfast to brunch is to make the MLK Celebration accommodating to anyone that wants to attend.

“We wanted to try something different,” Davenport Littleton said during a phone interview. “We wanted to be more inclusive.”

All of the MLK Celebration events that are hosted by the BCCO are free to attend with the exception of the second MLK Showcase Basketball Tournament.

The basketball tournament is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at Odessa High School Gym. The MLK Showcase is going to continue at 1 p.m. Saturday at the OHS Gym. Admission for the basketball tournament is $5 per adult, $3 per child and children under 5 get in for free.

“We realized this is good and we were going to build off of the first year and do more in the second year,” Davenport Littleton said. “A lot of people that approached us asked why we didn’t have a two-day tournament. We are going to start it on Friday and it will continue to Saturday.”

One of the most widely attended events during the MLK Celebration is the Freedom March, which will start at 1 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Southside Senior Citizens Center. The march had 300 attendees in 2019.

The Freedom March will follow the King Brunch. Rev. Windsor Archie, the pastor of the Rose of Sharon Missionary Baptist Church in Odessa, is scheduled to be the key speaker. There will also be a Gospel Celebration at the Bethlehem Baptist Church at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 19.

“He’s excited because he’s a newcomer,” Davenport Littleton said about Archie. “He hasn’t been in our community that long.”