Quick Hits Oct. 30

Don’t forget to vote

Early voting continues with the 2019 constitutional amendments election.

Election Day is Nov. 5 but voters can avoid the lines and vote early.

Early voting is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Ector County Courthouse Annex.

There are 10 propositions on the ballot.

For a column explaining the props visit tinyurl.com/y27ukcq4.

Halloween program

Blackshear Elementary; 501 South Dixie Blvd, has scheduled a Fourth Grade Halloween Program starting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Admission is free.

For more information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

Trick-or-Treating indoors

The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., will be offering trick-or-treating from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday indoors.

For information, call 332-0633.

ON THE NET

>> ector.lib.tx.us

Halloween Party

The American Legion, Earl S. Bailey Post 430, 2701 E. Eighth St., has scheduled a Halloween Party for kids starting at 6 p.m. Thursday.

There will be costume contest, trick or treating and more.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y23ah2kf.

Malloween

Music City Mall, 4101 E. 42nd St., has scheduled Malloween, safe indoor trick or treating until candy runs out, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.

There will be free activity books, candy and fun for all ages.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y5odnmpl

Science Night

The Petroleum Club of Midland, 501 W. Wall St., Midland, has scheduled Spookology Family Science Night from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Participants will experiment with witches brew, creating vampire veins, engineering eyeball structures and building bone bridges.

Wear your costume and plan to trick or treat through the Oil Patch.

Admission is free.

For more information, call 683-4403.

ON THE NET

>> pcmidland.com