  September 1, 2019

Quick Hits Sept. 1

Posted: Sunday, September 1, 2019 5:30 am

An American Tribute

Prosperity Bank will present An American Tribute, a tribute to 9/11 and their families, with the display of 3,000 flags Thursday through Sept. 16 at Memorial Gardens Park, 4730 E. 42nd St.

A ceremony will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, followed by the placement of the flags around the pond. Performances by the Odessa Fire Rescue Pipes & Drums and Thorn and Thistle Pipes and Drums and laying of the wreath in honor of fallen first responders will be included.

Comments and proclamation will be conducted by the City of Odessa.

Volunteers are needed for the placement of the flags.

The event is free and open to the public.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y4atf59t or tinyurl.com/y4yogqty.

 

Fitness Challenge Walk

Odessa College Sports Center and the University of the Texas Permian Basin has scheduled a 30 For 30 Fitness Challenge Walk from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday at UTPB campus near the tennis court.

Breakfast tacos and food trucks will be available onsite.

The event is free and open to the public.

Go online to register.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y4v6ydmo

 

Fun Run

The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department and Vital Care has scheduled an Ice Cream 5K Fun Run at 9 a.m. Saturday at Sherwood Park

Runners will get an ice cream sandwich at the end of the race.

Fee is $10 for ages 16 and up and free for ages 15 and under.

First 50 to preregister online will receive a free t-shirt (adult sizes only).

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yajtxpos

 

Country Music Preview

Basin PBS, 203 N. Main St., Midland, has scheduled a country music preview event featuring the Joe Trevino Band from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

The event will include a country dance lesson with Susie Hitchcock-Hall, hors d'oeuvres and a sneak preview of the upcoming Ken Burns series country music.

Go online for tickets.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y3wqwhwn

