Quick Hits Sept. 29

Fundraiser

LULAC Scholarship fundraiser has been scheduled as part of Hispanic Heritage Month at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Los Arcos Ballroom located at 2205 W. Whitney Lane.

Annual banquet

Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the annual banquet from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 17 at the MCM Grandé Hotel & FunDome, 6201 E. Business I-20.

Sponsor tables are available. Entertainment will be provided.

For tables or information, call Arnulfo Martinez at 956-459-2679 or Ben Quiroz at 413-1603.

Tex-Mex Fiesta

The Young Professionals of Odessa has scheduled Tex-Mex Fiesta in support of the Crisis Center of West Texas from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 19 at the MCM Grandé Hotel & FunDome, 6201 E. Business I-20.

Door and cash bar starts at 6 p.m.

Dinner and entertainment starts at 7 p.m. Love To Dance Studio teams will provide dance performances. Festive attire is welcomed.

Sponsor tables are available. General admission is $50.

For table or more information, call 332-9111.

