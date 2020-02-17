Permian Basin Water in Energy Conference coming up

A mix of panel discussions, networking and student poster presentations will be featured during the upcoming Permian Basin Water in Energy Conference.

The conference runs from Feb. 19 through Feb. 21, but a dinner on Feb. 18 kicks things off.

University of Texas Permian Basin President Sandra Woodley said this is the third year of the gathering.

“It was initially the idea of the College of Business at UTPB and Jim Woodcock who is the chair of college of business advisory board,” Woodley said.

The PBWIEC (Permian Basin Water in Energy Conference) is a nonprofit organizations that gives a portion of conference profits to UTPB to continue fueling the Permian, information from UTPB said.

Vice President for Institutional Advancement Wendell Snodgrass said about 600 people are expected to attend.

“It has grown every single year and people from all over the world actually do come to be part of the conference,” Woodley said. “I think it has a wide array of speakers and areas of expertise that are presented.”

The topic of water in conjunction with energy is important all over the world, Woodley said.

“But it is particularly important here in the Permian Basin with all of the energy production that’s going on here, so this water conference does provide an opportunity for experts in every single area related to water and energy to come together and to learn from each other,” Woodley said.

New speakers and companies are involved this year, she said.

“… Different topics and categories of information will come out based on the agenda and the presenters that have been selected to present, so I think every year this is an opportunity to come together and to understand the latest information regarding energy and water and to provide those updates and those additional areas of expertise with the other partners that are there,” Woodley said.

Snodgrass noted that students have a poster fair during the conference.

“… We have several students who put out their research and the things that they’re doing, so it gets them exposed to the industry and helps them understand the field in which they’re about ready to get into,” Snodgrass said.

Communications Manager Alexa Dunson said students receive scholarships from funds raised from the conference.

“Last year, the conference presented us with a $100,000 check from the conference. It was scholarships that came out of the College of Business and it also helped with other initiatives within the College of Business,” Snodgrass said.

Snodgrass added that George Nnanna, dean of the College of Engineering, is working on many things and water is one of the main items.

Woodley said water also is an important topic for the region.

“And the implications for research and analysis that comes from water energy research extend well beyond the oil and gas industry, so I think it is one of those applied research areas where the application of the findings really have relevance beyond the energy industry, as well,” Woodley said.

She added that the conference ties in with applied research Nnanna is doing with his faculty.

“George Nnanna is also partnering with faculty members at UTPEP, the University of Texas El Paso, on West Texas research projects in which the faculty members in El Paso work on shared grants with the faculty members at UTPB, so I think it’s an opportunity for University of Texas Permian Basin to seek out expertise, particularly faculty and research expertise, wherever it is in the world and provide an opportunity to collaborate here in the Permian Basin where that applied research really has the most relevance,” Woodley said.

She said there are some areas of expertise that one university has that the other might not.

“These multi-disciplinary, multi-institution opportunities to pull together faculty with different areas of expertise together to compete for federal and other types of grants really provide a much richer base to do the research,” Woodley said.

She added that undergraduate research that has been done working with the UTPB faculty will be on display.

“But we are working to expand our undergraduate research opportunities beyond even the College of Engineering, so that’s an area that is considered a high impact practice in the sense that if undergraduates get involved with faculty in doing research projects they tend to graduate at higher rates and they’re also better prepared for the job market once they graduate,” Woodley said.