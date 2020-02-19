Quick Hits Feb. 19

Vote Early

The following locations are available for early voting in the March 3 joint primary election:

>> Ector County Courthouse, Annex Room 104, 1010 E. Eighth St.: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Feb. 28.

>> Medical Center Hospital Primary Care West, 6030 W. University Blvd., Westlake Hardware, 4652 E. University Blvd., Odessa College Sports Center, the Family Health Center, 840 W. Clements St.: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Feb. 28.

PBWIEC conference

The third annual Permian Basin Water in Energy Conference has been scheduled through Friday at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. today and Friday. The conference starts with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and conference at 8:30 a.m. each day.

The conference features experts in the area of water and energy, exploring the newest technologies and strategic approaches to the crucial element.

For sponsorship or information, email info@PBWIEC.com.

Showgirl Clinic

The Odessa High School Showgirls has scheduled a Lil Showgirl Clinic for ages 3 through 8th grade students from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 29 at the OHS Showgirl Studio, Academic Building, 1301 Dotsy Ave.

Cost is $25, check or money order only.

To pre-register, mail to OHS Showgirls Booster Club, PO Box 69763, Odessa, TX 79769-9763. Include registration information, name of dancer, age, parent name, phone number and youth or adult shirt size.

Registration may also be made on day of event.

For more information, call Coach K. Rios at 432-456-6459.