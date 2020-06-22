Public art to promote public health

Volunteers from Odessa Arts, Discover Odessa, and Connection Christian Church on Monday began covering the 38 Jackrabbit sculptures around Odessa to encourage the community to wear masks when out in public.

“We have over 500 COVID-19 cases in the Odessa-Midland area right now, and those numbers keep climbing,” Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham said in a news release. “When Rev. Dr. Dawn Weaks approached me with this idea, I knew it would be a great way to use our public art to send a message to our community that COVID is still a very real threat, and we should all do our part to help mitigate the spread of the disease.”

The masks were designed by Connection congregant Leslie Gillian, and are being decorated by children at Connection Vacation Bible School this week.

“Connection Christian Church’s heart beats to serve this community, and it’s so fun to be able to do it in this whimsical way spreading such an important message.”

Executive Director of Discover Odessa Monica Tschauner agrees, “The jackrabbits have been a part of the Odessa landscape for nearly 20 years. It’s nice to see them repurposed to promote the safety and well being of our community.

Volunteers plan to have all the jackrabbits covered by the end of next week. To find all of the jackrabbits, visit Discover Odessa. For information on the Public Art Program, visit Odessa Arts. Visit their website to learn about Connection Christian Church.