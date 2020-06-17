214 active COVID-19 cases in Ector County

The Ector County Health Department detailed on their website Wednesday that there are currently 214 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

A health department press release shows that 289 people have tested positive for the virus and 109 more tests are probable.

The health department reported that 177 people have recovered from the virus and 167 results are pending. Seven Ector County residents have died from COVID-19 complications.

The release stressed mask wearing because many people who are testing positive for the virus are showing mild symptoms.

ECHD reported that seven residents and two staff members at Focused Care at Odessa have tested positive for the virus, one staff member has tested positive at Deerings Nursing Home and one staff member has tested positive at Sienna Nursing Home.

Medical Center Hospital reported 165 total positive cases, 165 are pending and 14 patients are in the hospital. Eleven are on the COVID-19 floor including four from Focused Care at Odessa, three are in the critical care unit and one of them is from Focused Care at Crane. None are on a ventilator.

A Wednesday Focused Care at Crane press release detailed that five more residents have tested positive for the virus.

Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan joined a Facebook Live hosted by District Judge Sara Kate Billingsley to answer some questions about COVID-19.

Saravanan spoke for almost two hours debunking myths regarding mask wearing and CO2 intoxication as well as stressing the seriousness of the virus in comparison to the common flu.

Saravanan spoke on the antigen test saying that while it is 100 percent accurate for positives, it is only 80 percent accurate for negatives.

“One out of five times that you called somebody negative, you could be wrong,” he said regarding the antigen test.

He said that the PCR test is the most accurate test that he can recommend people ask for.

Saravanan said that there are currently no places to get tested for free in Odessa after the Ector County Coliseum drive-thru testing closed due to what the county previously reported was a lack of calls. He added that when the National Guard came to test, 18 people showed up to get tested.

“The city and the county are working together to create some mobile testing...those tests when they offer them will be free,” he said.

Saravanan also answered questions about the virus affecting minority communities at a higher rate.

“There are so many socio-economic reasons why minority communities are disproportionately affected by disease processes. There is no genetic difference who it affects and who it doesn’t affect,” he said after listing issues about access to medical care, testing, and financial resources.

He said that the way to address those issues is by educating those specific communities and helping provide resources to those communities.

The mobile testing, he said, is going to help test those living in underserved areas in the city.

Saravanan referenced a question about why the health department isn’t releasing locations of COVID-19 hot spots.

He said that, that decision was made by the health authority Dr. B.A. Jinadu at the ECHD.

“He decides based on risk factors to the community whether or not releasing something is useful or not useful to the community. Does it provide protection or does it create fear? Does it protect people from getting sick or does it make the business suffer more than it needs to? He makes those decisions based on contact tracing,” Saravanan said.

The county decision to not release hot spot information abdicates that responsibility to businesses that may suffer after letting the public know that a virus exposure has occurred.

“I’m not the public health authority so I can’t comment on whether or not that’s the right approach,” he said.