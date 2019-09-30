  • September 30, 2019

Oilfield Helping Hands prepare for inaugural golf tournament - Odessa American: Local News

Oilfield Helping Hands prepare for inaugural golf tournament

>> What: Permian Golf Classic.

>> When: 11 a.m. Nov. 11.

>> Where: Green Tree Country Club in Midland.

>> Contact: tom.migchelbrink@oilfieldhelpinghands.org.

>> OHH Permian Basin Chapter

Posted: Monday, September 30, 2019 8:30 am

By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

During its first fundraiser since re-forming its Permian Basin Chapter, Oilfield Helping Hands raised more than $150,000 during Black Gold Bash.

OHH’s Permian Basin Chapter has scheduled its second fundraiser — the inaugural Permian Golf Classic — which will take place Nov. 11 at Green Tree Country Club in Midland.

Tom Migchelbrink, the chairman for the Permian Golf Classic and treasurer for the Permian Basin Chapter, said OHH is hoping to raise about $30,000 during the golf tournament for the nonprofit organization that provides assistance to oilfield workers in financial crisis.

“When we got started, (Black Gold Bash) was the first big event that we put on earlier this year,” Migchelbrink said. “It was always in the back of everyone’s mind to do a golf tournament.

“About a month ago, we pulled the trigger and started to get set up for it.”

The Permian Golf Classic has various sponsorships that range from $500 to $10,000. Migchelbrink said the tournament has about 10 sponsors and the registration has been open for a week as of Wednesday morning. He said the tournament is getting a couple of sponsors per day.

Cost for a four-person team is $1,000 but those fees are waived if those teams are with sponsorship teams. Tee times begin at 11 a.m. Nov. 11.

This is the second golf fundraiser for OHH. Its longstanding golf tournament is for the Houston Chapter, which is on its 14th tournament.

Migchelbrink said he believes a golf tournament is a highly successful fundraiser for the organization that has awarded more than $5 million to 720 recipients since 2003.

“In the efforts of fundraiser, (a golf tournament) is very common out here,” Migchelbrink said. “I would say they are pretty successful in the Midland-Odessa area.”

In 2019, OHH awarded $273,000 to 45 recipients.

The nonprofit organization has four chapters — Houston, Oklahoma, Rocky Mountain and the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin Chapter took a three-year hiatus.

Migchelbrink said the Permian Basin Chapter is in the early stages of planning its Black Gold Bash. In June, the Black Gold Bash featured Wade Bowen and Stoney Larue.

“We are always looking for sponsors or volunteers or anyone that wants to spread the word about our organization,” Migchelbrink said.

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7769 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @OASirRoyal.

