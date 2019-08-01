Quick Hits Aug. 1

Women Empowerment Bootcamp

The Well-Hand of Grace has scheduled a Women Empowerment Bootcamp, "Achieving Excellence & Defying the Odds through Unity," from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, Aug. 15, 29, Sept. 5, 19, Oct. 3, 17, 31 and Nov. 7 at Asbury Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd.

Classes include: Self Defense Class, today, Aug. 15, 29; Wellness Cooking Class, Sept. 5, 19; Wellness Heath Awareness, Oct. 3, 17, 31; Resource Fair, Oct. 31; and First Aid or CPR Certification, Nov. 7.

For those who attend the classes, a free pedicure, manicure or a massage will be offered.

Free child care for children under 12 will be provided.

The classes are free. However, reservations are required.

Go online for reservations or for more information, call 214-5413 or 272-1657 or email thewellhandofgrace@gmail.com.

ON THE NET

>> thewellhandofgrace.com or tinyurl.com/yyj8vopd

Fundraiser

The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a Pulling for the Arts Clayshoot fundraiser starting at 9 .m. Friday.

Space is available for six man teams as well as individual shooter options.

Sponsorship opportunities are available.

This fundraiser supports the museum's exhibitions, education programming and free community events.

For tickets or information, call 550-9696.

ON THE NET

>> noelartmuseum.org

Concert series

Downtown Odessa Inc. and Odessa Arts have scheduled Hot Summer Nights Concert Series featuring Free Spirit at 8 p.m. Friday at the Noel Heritage Plaza, 321 W. Fifth St.

In the event of inclement weather, shows will be moved to Odessa High School.

The event includes local food trucks, as well as children's activities.

Bring the lawn chairs and blankets. Ice chests are allowed, but alcoholic beverages are not permitted.

Go online to see the rest of the concert series lineups.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y4cas9oz

Variety series

West Texas Talent Entertainment has scheduled the Brandon and Daniel Summer Variety Series with special guest Comedian Chris Crawford from 10 p.m. to midnight Friday at Dee's Bistro and Grill, 622 N. Lee Ave.

Doors open at 9 p.m.

The series, hosted by Brandon Lopez and Daniel R. Ryan III, will star Laura Carpenter, Rick Brooks, Jackie Brooks, Michael Hayes, Prisila Hernandez, Kelcie Cowan, Houston McCain, Cynthia Alvarado, Hiram Flores and musical guests include Kaylee Cochran, Marchette Dewberry and Sonya Cortez.

Beer, wine and snacks will be available for purchase.

Tickets are $10. Show has adult humor and recommended for age 17 and older.

For tickets, call 978-7405.

ON THE NET

>> westtexastalent.com