  • August 1, 2019

Quick Hits Aug. 1 - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Quick Hits Aug. 1

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, August 1, 2019 6:30 am

Quick Hits Aug. 1 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Women Empowerment Bootcamp

The Well-Hand of Grace has scheduled a Women Empowerment Bootcamp, "Achieving Excellence & Defying the Odds through Unity," from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, Aug. 15, 29, Sept. 5, 19, Oct. 3, 17, 31 and Nov. 7 at Asbury Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd.

Classes include: Self Defense Class, today, Aug. 15, 29; Wellness Cooking Class, Sept. 5, 19; Wellness Heath Awareness, Oct. 3, 17, 31; Resource Fair, Oct. 31; and First Aid or CPR Certification, Nov. 7.

For those who attend the classes, a free pedicure, manicure or a massage will be offered.

Free child care for children under 12 will be provided.

The classes are free. However, reservations are required.

Go online for reservations or for more information, call 214-5413 or 272-1657 or email thewellhandofgrace@gmail.com.

ON THE NET

>> thewellhandofgrace.com or tinyurl.com/yyj8vopd

 

Fundraiser

The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a Pulling for the Arts Clayshoot fundraiser starting at 9 .m. Friday.

Space is available for six man teams as well as individual shooter options.

Sponsorship opportunities are available.

This fundraiser supports the museum's exhibitions, education programming and free community events.

For tickets or information, call 550-9696.

ON THE NET

>> noelartmuseum.org

 

Concert series

Downtown Odessa Inc. and Odessa Arts have scheduled Hot Summer Nights Concert Series featuring Free Spirit at 8 p.m. Friday at the Noel Heritage Plaza, 321 W. Fifth St.

In the event of inclement weather, shows will be moved to Odessa High School.

The event includes local food trucks, as well as children's activities.

Bring the lawn chairs and blankets. Ice chests are allowed, but alcoholic beverages are not permitted.

Go online to see the rest of the concert series lineups.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y4cas9oz

 

Variety series

West Texas Talent Entertainment has scheduled the Brandon and Daniel Summer Variety Series with special guest Comedian Chris Crawford from 10 p.m. to midnight Friday at Dee's Bistro and Grill, 622 N. Lee Ave.

Doors open at 9 p.m.

The series, hosted by Brandon Lopez and Daniel R. Ryan III, will star Laura Carpenter, Rick Brooks, Jackie Brooks, Michael Hayes, Prisila Hernandez, Kelcie Cowan, Houston McCain, Cynthia Alvarado, Hiram Flores and musical guests include Kaylee Cochran, Marchette Dewberry and Sonya Cortez.

Beer, wine and snacks will be available for purchase.

Tickets are $10. Show has adult humor and recommended for age 17 and older.

For tickets, call 978-7405.

ON THE NET

>> westtexastalent.com

Posted in on Thursday, August 1, 2019 6:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
85°
Humidity: 39%
Winds: S at 13mph
Feels Like: 85°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 100°/Low 73°
Sunshine. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the low 70s.

friday

weather
High 101°/Low 75°
More sun than clouds. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the mid 70s.

saturday

weather
High 99°/Low 73°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]