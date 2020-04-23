MCH to open some surgery Monday

Tippin added that MCH will start in a very limited fashion and also announced that a second MCH nurse tested positive for COVID-19.

MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons said that the nurse that tested positive was found through contact tracing from the previous nurse. Timmons said that the nurse was not taking care of any patients and has not been in the hospital since April 11.

Timmons said that MCH is limiting elective surgeries to “Endo, cath labs, and then interventional radiology.”

Tippin said that some of these surgeries that have been placed on hold because of COVID-19 have become more urgent to those needing procedures done. He said that MCH did 13 emergency procedures on Wednesday because the patients’ conditions were worsening and that had prompted MCH to open up the elective surgeries, Tippin said.

Tippin reported that MCH has 42 positives, four in the hospital. One of those patients is in critical care on a ventilator. Tippin added that 513 have been negative, 40 are pending and nine people are under investigation in the hospital. MCH has tested 595 in total. Tippin said that a positive patient and one pending patient are from other counties.

Odessa Regional Medical Center President Stacey Brown reported that ORMC had tested 259 in total with 13 positives, 235 negative and 11 pending. She said that all the Madison Medical Resort residents’ results have come back negative.

County Commissioner Eddy Shelton reported that Ector County has had 64 confirmed cases, 941 negative cases, 174 pending, total tested 1,179 with 29 recovered and four deaths. Shelton mentioned that a positive patient who had been released from the hospital to quarantine was taken to quarantine at a local hotel and that the Emergency Operations Center is contact tracing those potentially exposed. The Health Department found out about the patient after following up, Shelton added. Shelton said that he wouldn’t release the name of the hotel because, “It is an identifier and cannot be released due to HIPPA laws concerning a patients identity.”

HIPPA laws do not detail that a place cannot be identified but rather that information that would reveal the identity of a specific person cannot be released. The Odessa American will file an FOI to get the public information. Shelton earlier had asked for people who fear they have been exposed to someone who is positive to call the health department. Without revealing the name of the hotel it isn’t clear how anyone could do that.

The hotel name was not the only thing that Shelton would not answer. He would not give a specific number of exactly how many tests the county has that can be used in a coming drive-thru for Ector County. Nationally and locally tests have been short supply.

Shelton said that while Ector County Judge Debi Hays requested around 500 tests from the state, they have not received that sum, but have enough tests to get the drive-thru test started at the Ector County Coliseum. He said he did not know how many tests are coming, but that the tests will be free. He said that local churches as well as John Bushman donated money to pay for the tests.

Shelton said that the cluster map released by the city indicates where patients’ live and not where they contracted the virus.

When Shelton was asked how many days back contact tracers research those who may have been exposed by a positive case, he said, “There is not a set number. It’s a case by case basis depending on the scenario of how they tested positive.”

Shelton said that if anyone wants to help patients or if those who know they’ve been in contact with a COVID-19 patient and have not been contacted by the county to call 432-653-2461.