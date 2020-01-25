  • January 25, 2020

Odessa American: Local News

Quick Hits Jan. 25

Posted: Saturday, January 25, 2020 3:45 am

Odessa American

Lunch fundraisers

>> Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a Lasagna Lunch fundraiser for the children and youth camp from noon to 1:30 p.m. today. Dine-in and carry out available.

>> Belmont Baptist Church, 1200 W. Eighth St., has scheduled a luncheon fundraiser for student ministry from noon to 1:30 p.m. today. The menu will include spaghetti and meatballs, green beans, salad and dessert. The funds received will help the youth attend the reTHINK conference Feb. 28-29 in Dallas.

Chili and Soup Fellowship

First Baptist Church Community Bible Study men, women and children ministries has scheduled a Chili and Soup Fellowship at 6:15 p.m. Monday in the commons area at church, 310 W Seventh St.

There will also be a class study in Acts. 

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 553-0888.

 

Soup Cook-Off

The Martin County Convent Foundation Inc. has scheduled the 31st annual Great Texas Soup Cook-Off from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Martin County Community Center, 301 Saint Theresa St., Stanton.

There will also be a desert auction. Funds raised goes to on-going restoration and preservation of the Historic Monastery.

Registration forms are available online.

Sacred Scripts

Ellen Noel Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Sacred Scripts: 1,000 Years of Religious Texts Exhibition through Feb. 23.

This exhibition will be a comprehensive view of how religious texts stand as art objects and the progression of that vehicle over time from early medieval manuscripts through the invention of the printing press to mass produced contemporary religious texts and rare artist books. Religious texts showcased include the Torah, Bible, Quran, Ramayana and Pāli Canon.

For more information, call 550-9696.

>> FROM STAFF REPORTS

