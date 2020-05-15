Tenants displaced by fire

Odessa Fire Rescue put out an apartment fire late Thursday night in the 200 block of North Dixie Blvd.

The fire was reported at about 11 p.m. When crews arrived on scene, they found a complete apartment unit completely involved. This unit had 12 apartments, with heavy fire on the second floor. Multiple crews worked to put out the fire.

All occupants exited the structure, and there are no known injuries, a news release said. However, multiple tenants are displaced due to the amount of damage to the apartment unit. The Red Cross is working with the apartment complex manager to help the displaced tenants.

OFR’s Fire Marshal’s Division is investigating the cause of the fire.