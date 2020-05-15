  • May 15, 2020

Tenants displaced by fire - Odessa American: Local News

Tenants displaced by fire

 BEN POWELL | ODESSA AMERICAN
An apartment fire on 4th and Dixie early Friday morning displaced multiple residents. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with the apartment manager and the Red Cross worked to help accommodate displaced tenants. 

Posted: Friday, May 15, 2020 3:37 pm

Tenants displaced by fire Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Odessa Fire Rescue put out an apartment fire late Thursday night in the 200 block of North Dixie Blvd.

The fire was reported at about 11 p.m. When crews arrived on scene, they found a complete apartment unit completely involved. This unit had 12 apartments, with heavy fire on the second floor. Multiple crews worked to put out the fire.

All occupants exited the structure, and there are no known injuries, a news release said. However, multiple tenants are displaced due to the amount of damage to the apartment unit. The Red Cross is working with the apartment complex manager to help the displaced tenants.

OFR’s Fire Marshal’s Division is investigating the cause of the fire.

Posted in on Friday, May 15, 2020 3:37 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

