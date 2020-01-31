Local poet, teacher to be inducted

For the 84th year, members of the Texas Institute of Letters have decided on the induction of new members and one of them is poet and Reagan Magnet Elementary School music teacher Loretta Diane Walker.
New members will be inducted at the upcoming TIL annual meeting to be held March 27-29 in Georgetown.
Other inductees are poets Cyrus Cassells, ire’ne lara silva, Emily Perez; award-winning playwrights Octavio Solis and Regina Taylor (a Golden Globe winner); novelist Glenn Blake, Kathleen Kent and Natalia Sylvester; bestselling journalists/editors/publishers Nate Blakeslee, Dan Goodgame and Dan Williams; award-winning songwriters James McMurtry and Robert Earl Keen; environmental writer and editor Andrew Sansom; scholars Andrew R. Graybill and Emma Perez; children’s and YA author J.B. (Jessica) Powers; and photo-historian of award-winning Southwestern cultural histories Bill Wright.
