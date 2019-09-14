  • September 14, 2019

Cement plant going solar - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Cement plant going solar

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> GCC website

Posted: Saturday, September 14, 2019 3:00 am

Cement plant going solar oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

DENVER GCC’s Odessa Plant will be powered by wind and solar energy beginning in 2022, a news release said. The international cement manufacturer signed a 10-year agreement with a leading energy provider to replace 100 percent of the electricity consumed at the plant. 

Converting to wind and solar energy will result in a reduction of about 45,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually. That’s the equivalent of taking 9,500 cars off the road each year. (The Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] estimates that the average passenger vehicle emits approximately 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, this number can vary based on a vehicle’s fuel, fuel economy, and the number of miles driven per year.) 

“At GCC, we take our commitment to the environment seriously,” said Ron Henley, U.S. Division president. “This investment to clean energy is good for the planet and good for our company.” 

The switch to clean energy is estimated to save GCC $4.6 million. 

GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, concrete, aggregates and construction‐related services in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Annual cement 

production capacity is 5.8 million metric tons. The company employs approximately 3,000 employees in the U.S. and Mexico. Founded in 1941, the company’s shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC. 

GCC acquired the Odessa Plant in 2009. The cement plant employs 80 people. 

Posted in on Saturday, September 14, 2019 3:00 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
70°
Humidity: 82%
Winds: ESE at 8mph
Feels Like: 70°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 89°/Low 67°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

sunday

weather
High 90°/Low 68°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

monday

weather
High 91°/Low 69°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]