Cement plant going solar

DENVER GCC’s Odessa Plant will be powered by wind and solar energy beginning in 2022, a news release said. The international cement manufacturer signed a 10-year agreement with a leading energy provider to replace 100 percent of the electricity consumed at the plant.

Converting to wind and solar energy will result in a reduction of about 45,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually. That’s the equivalent of taking 9,500 cars off the road each year. (The Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] estimates that the average passenger vehicle emits approximately 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, this number can vary based on a vehicle’s fuel, fuel economy, and the number of miles driven per year.)

“At GCC, we take our commitment to the environment seriously,” said Ron Henley, U.S. Division president. “This investment to clean energy is good for the planet and good for our company.”

The switch to clean energy is estimated to save GCC $4.6 million.

GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, concrete, aggregates and construction‐related services in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Annual cement

production capacity is 5.8 million metric tons. The company employs approximately 3,000 employees in the U.S. and Mexico. Founded in 1941, the company’s shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC.

GCC acquired the Odessa Plant in 2009. The cement plant employs 80 people.