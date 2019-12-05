ECSO arrests 3 juveniles

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office arrested three juveniles that were reportedly in a vehicle connected to a string of drive by shootings that happened inside Odessa city limits.

The driver of the vehicle escaped deputies and remains wanted at this time, the ECSO press release detailed.

The Odessa Police Department was reportedly attempting to locate a silver Dodge with Florida license plates. The vehicle was spotted by ECSO deputies as the pursuit started near the intersection of 31st Street and Golder Avenue.

A pursuit ended near the intersection of 33rd Street and Noble Avenue, the ECSO press release detailed.

Three juveniles were reportedly taken into custody along with a pistol found in the 900 block of W. 30th Street. Another juvenile, believed to be the driver, escaped and remains at large.

The ECSO press release details any questions about the drive by shooting should be directed to OPD.

However, when the Odessa American contacted OPD, Lt. Sammy Berzoza said over the phone that he didn’t have information on the drive by shooting and to check the OPD website for more information.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, no information about the drive by shooting was on the OPD website or Facebook page. City of Odessa officials recently began requiring a Freedom of Information request for all probable cause affidavits, which are open records and previously were given out immediately without an FOI.

The Odessa American and CBS 7 News are filing a complaint with the Texas Attorney General’s office about the lack of transparency in releasing the public records. Affidavits are important for reporting facts on crime as they detail what happened before, during and after a crime.