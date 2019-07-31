  • July 31, 2019

Quick Hits July 31 - Odessa American: Local News

Quick Hits July 31

Posted: Wednesday, July 31, 2019 6:30 am

Odessa American

Pool party

First Baptist Church of Odessa has scheduled a picnic and pool party from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at Woodson Aquatic Center, 1020 E. Murphy Road.

For more information, call 337-1524.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y2a58f5c

 

Radiothon

KICKS 99.1 Country from West Texas Radio Group is hosting the “KICKS Cares for Kids” radiothon, a two-day airing that will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network at Medical Center Health System.

KICKS will encourage listeners to make a donation to help kids treated at MCHS. Wilco Health Management is the Local Presenting Sponsor for the event, among other generous companies and individuals.

The radiothon will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Listeners can tune in to KICKS 99.1 or online at https://www.kicks99.net. Listeners can also donate by texting ‘kickskids” to 51555, calling 432-520-9910, or by visiting https://donate.mygift4kids.org/#/getdonor.

All funds raised from the “KICKS Cares for Kids” radiothon will directly benefit the NICU and Pediatric Units at Medical Center Health System. It will be used to buy life-saving equipment, specialized training for staff to better serve patients and research to help future patients.

ON THE NET

>> CMNHospitals.org

 

Rock the Desert

The 20th annual Rock the Desert Christian Music Festival has been scheduled Thursday through Saturday at the Rock the Desert Festival Field, 2000 Farm to Market 1788, Midland.

Gates open at 3:30 p.m. Thursday and at 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Participants may bring coolers, lawn chairs, umbrellas, canopy tops, skateboards and sunscreen (all coolers will be checked).

Alcohol, drugs, glass containers, weapons, golf carts, pets and smoking is not allowed on the festival grounds.

Volunteers are also needed and are encouraged to sign up.

Go online for more information, schedule or tickets or call 563-3434 or email info@rockthedesert.com or rtd@rockthedesert.com.

ON THE NET

>> rockthedesert.com or tinyurl.com/y4pry8cc

 

Informational event

The Midland Coalition has scheduled Live Above the Influence from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center Auditorium, 2300 Butternut Lane, Midland.

The informational event will include topics on underage drinking, drugs and drunk driving.

There will be resource tables, guest speakers and much more fun.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y2aknkgu

Posted in on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 6:30 am. | Tags: , , , ,

