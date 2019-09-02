  • September 2, 2019

2 family members shot - Odessa American: Local News

2 family members shot

More Information

>> GoFundMe

Posted: Monday, September 2, 2019 6:03 pm

2 family members shot

Edwin Peregrino, a GoFundMe page details, was shot to death and his brother-in-law injured during Saturday’s violence.

Peregrino had had moved to San Antonio just two weeks ago and was back in Odessa for the holiday to visit family. The two men outside in their own backyard and were both shot.

His sister-in-law, via GoFundMe, said he was full of life. “Every room he walked in he always had that room lit up with a smile and laugh. He made a difference in every soul he met, he made a mark.”

