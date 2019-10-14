  • October 14, 2019

Keep Odessa Beautiful to host annual fashion show - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Keep Odessa Beautiful to host annual fashion show

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

  • From Trash to Fash

    Ben Powell

    Karlee Benavidez stands with her little sister, 6-year-old Juliete Benavidez who is wearing the dress designed for last years Recycle Fashion Show. Karlee wants to be a doctor, and started making dresses because it sounded challenging and fun.

View all 3 images in gallery.
If You Go
  • What: Keep Odessa Beautiful Recycle Fashion Show.
  • When: 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Oct. 25.
  • Where: Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St.
  • Cost: Tickets are $85 a person, or tables can be purchased at different sponsorship levels. Tickets can be purchased at the Keep Odessa Beautiful website.
More Information

Posted: Monday, October 14, 2019 4:00 am

Keep Odessa Beautiful to host annual fashion show By Nathaniel Miller oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Karlee Benavidez describes herself as an artistic person. Some of her hobbies include painting, drawing, and putting her ideas down on paper.

So, three years ago, she was encouraged by her family to enter the Keep Odessa Beautiful Recycle Fashion Show, which asks participants to design clothing and accessories out of recyclable material. That year, Benavidez recalled, they used water bottles and egg cartons.

While she didn’t place that year, Benavidez said one of the biggest takeaways was how much time goes into planning.

“That was hard for us,” Benavidez said, adding she is almost complete with this year’s entry. “And it prepared us because we knew it wasn’t going to be an easy task.”

This year, Benavidez will be one of several participants in the fifth annual Keep Odessa Beautiful Recycle Fashion Show starting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center.

Alma Angeles, the events coordinator for Keep Odessa Beautiful, said about 20 people will participate between the two categories.

For the entries, materials used must be recyclable and must “create conservation-minded” art, Angeles said. While the designing may be stressful, she added the most important part of the event is having fun.

“We’ve had some amazing designs in the past,” Angeles said. “You could not believe the stuff (the participants) actually use.”

Participants will be judged on numerous criteria by a three-judge panel. One of the judges scheduled to be at the event is Daniel Esquivel from “Project Runway.”

The fashion show serves as a fundraising event for Keep Odessa Beautiful, which serves as an organization encouraging residents to recycle and educate them on the importance of proper waste disposal, waste reduction, and conservation.

Individual tickets can be purchased at $85 a piece on the organization’s website, and bronze, silver, and gold level sponsorships can be purchased at $850, $1,5000, and $2,750, respectively.

Angeles said she is excited to see what designs are presented this year, saying the age or participates ranges from eight years old to 70.

“We have a lot of talented individuals in our community,” she said.

Benavidez said in her second year, she placed second and is hoping to place again this year. With a new appreciate of fashion design, she said she looks forward to having the community come out and support everyone who is putting their designs on display.

“I think It’s pretty amazing what we humans can create,” Benavidez said.

Karlee’s mother, Kelly Benavidez, praised her daughter’s passion for art and creating adding it was something Karlee had been doing ever since she was younger.

“She gets a pencil and paper and sketches out some,” Benavidez said. “It’s something I couldn’t do; I couldn’t draw stick figure.”

Posted in on Monday, October 14, 2019 4:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
66°
Humidity: 57%
Winds: SSW at 7mph
Feels Like: 66°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 81°/Low 64°
Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

tuesday

weather
High 82°/Low 49°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 72°/Low 50°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]