  • February 5, 2020

Quick Hits Feb. 5 - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Quick Hits Feb. 5

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, February 5, 2020 6:30 am

Quick Hits Feb. 5 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Event

The Alzheimer's Association West Texas Chapter has scheduled a Healthy Living for Your Brain & Body: Tips from Latest Research event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Medical Center Hospital for Health & Wellness Center, 8050 E. Highway 191.

Learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement.

Hands-on tools will be used to help incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.

RSVP to WestTexas@alz.org or call 432-570-9191.

Registration may also be made online.

ON THE NET

>> bit.ly/307jXcO

 

Lecture Series

The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a Lecture Series, “A Fairy Cathedral Full of Painted Windows,” with Alexandra Alvis from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Admission is free.

For more information, call 550-9696, 213 or email education@noelartmuseum.org.

ON THE NET

>> noelartmuseum.org

 

Vote for a Star

Crisis Center of West Texas has scheduled its sixth annual Dancing with West Texas Stars fundraiser on Saturday.

Twelve West Texas Stars have paired with their talented partners to dance the night away and raise funds to end sexual assault and domestic violence in West Texas.

Individual donations and ticket purchases may cast their votes now for their favorite dance team, to help them get closer to the grand prize, the Mirror Ball Trophy.

The team with the most votes by noon on Friday wins.

Go online to vote, for Star bios, information, tickets or to donate.

ON THE NET

>> ccwtx.org/dwwts

 

Fish Fry

The 15th annual Fish Fry and dance featuring Justin Trevino has been scheduled at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Marathon Community Center in Marathon.

Plates will include fish, fries, baked potato and beans.

An auction will also be conducted.

Monies raised will go towards repairs and improvements of the community center and Post Park.

For more information, call Ruben Ortega at 432-294-1096.

Posted in on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 6:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
24°
Humidity: 84%
Winds: N at 11mph
Feels Like: 13°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 32°/Low 16°
Snow likely. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid teens.

thursday

weather
High 50°/Low 33°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.

friday

weather
High 64°/Low 33°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]