Quick Hits Feb. 5

The Alzheimer's Association West Texas Chapter has scheduled a Healthy Living for Your Brain & Body: Tips from Latest Research event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Medical Center Hospital for Health & Wellness Center, 8050 E. Highway 191.

Learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement.

Hands-on tools will be used to help incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.

RSVP to WestTexas@alz.org or call 432-570-9191.

Registration may also be made online.

Lecture Series

The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a Lecture Series, “A Fairy Cathedral Full of Painted Windows,” with Alexandra Alvis from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Admission is free.

For more information, call 550-9696, 213 or email education@noelartmuseum.org.

Vote for a Star

Crisis Center of West Texas has scheduled its sixth annual Dancing with West Texas Stars fundraiser on Saturday.

Twelve West Texas Stars have paired with their talented partners to dance the night away and raise funds to end sexual assault and domestic violence in West Texas.

Individual donations and ticket purchases may cast their votes now for their favorite dance team, to help them get closer to the grand prize, the Mirror Ball Trophy.

The team with the most votes by noon on Friday wins.

Go online to vote, for Star bios, information, tickets or to donate.

Fish Fry

The 15th annual Fish Fry and dance featuring Justin Trevino has been scheduled at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Marathon Community Center in Marathon.

Plates will include fish, fries, baked potato and beans.

An auction will also be conducted.

Monies raised will go towards repairs and improvements of the community center and Post Park.

For more information, call Ruben Ortega at 432-294-1096.