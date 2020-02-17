Quick Hits Feb. 17

Meeting and forum

The Ector County Republican Women has scheduled a meeting and a candidate forum Wednesday at the Odessa Country Club, No. 1 Fairway Drive.

Shopping for merchandise starts at 10:30 a.m., meet the candidates at 11 a.m., buffet line opens at 11:15 a.m., meet U.S. Sen. John Cornyn at 11:30 a.m., and the forum begins at 11:50 a.m.

Candidates for the March 3 primary will be from the Ector County Commissioner, Precinct 1, Ector County Commissioner Precinct 3, and Justice, Place 3 on the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Eastland.

RSVP deadline is today.

Go online to RSVP or call 528-2831 or 889-1204.

Free senior tax assistance

Free AARP tax assistance is being offered from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 9 at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave.

Call to make appointment at 337-5281.

‘We Need to Talk’

Crisis Center of West Texas has scheduled "We Need to Talk," a conversation on health relationships with teens and parents, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 in the Wood Building of the Math and Science, Room 119, at Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd.

For more information, call Elizabeth Teixeira at 333-2527 or email elizabeth@ccwtx.org.

Show & luncheon

Pilot Club of Odessa has scheduled the Administrative Professional Style Show & Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 23 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St.

There will also be raffles, a silent auction and door prizes.

Fundraiser to benefit agencies assisting those with brain related disorders, the elderly, caregivers, youth and veterans.

Tickets are $50.

For tickets or information, call 528-1815.

