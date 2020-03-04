  • March 4, 2020

Quick Hits March 4 - Odessa American: Local News

Quick Hits March 4

Posted: Wednesday, March 4, 2020 5:01 pm

Quick Hits March 4

Pathway to Teaching

The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled Odessa Pathway to Teaching Info Session from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Permian High School, 1800 E. 42nd St.

This session is for those interested in becoming a certified teacher with ECISD.

Learn more about Odessa Pathway to Teaching, alternate route certification program.

Light refreshments provided. Reserve your spot. Space is limited.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yxyc7hcc

 

Gardening 101

West Texas Food Bank has scheduled a Gardening 101 Series for the Permian Basin from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the West Texas Food Bank, 1602 Westcliff Drive, Midland.

Gardening 101 is a series of four classes each class will build on the previous class and cover such topics as planning a gardening site, soil prep & planting all the way through fertilizing, pest/disease control & harvest.

Every week will include a hands-on planting activity that the class participants can take home for their own garden.

Go online to register.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/vcowbfh

 

Art Show

High Sky Children's Ranch, 8613 W. County Road 60, Midland, has scheduled Partnering with Parents Art Show as part of their Acts of Kindness program from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The show is free to the public and a donation box will be available for donations to raise money for a local Non-profit, Food 2 Kids Program in Odessa and Midland.

For more information, call 432-694-7728.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/sv9byjr or wtxfoodbank.org

 

Exhibition

Nancy Fyfe Cardozier Gallery & Sculpture Garden, 4901 E. University Blvd., has scheduled an exhibition of Cody Arnall, "Who's Got a Price on Their Head," from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

For more information, call 552-3286 or email gallery@utpb.edu.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/r4cmxm7

 

World Tour

The Harlem Globetrotters will present their new “Pushing the Limits” World Tour at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Sul Ross State University, Pete P. Gallego Center, East Highway 90, Alpine.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/sms45nw

