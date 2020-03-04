Quick Hits March 4

Pathway to Teaching
The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled Odessa Pathway to Teaching Info Session from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Permian High School, 1800 E. 42nd St.
This session is for those interested in becoming a certified teacher with ECISD.
Learn more about Odessa Pathway to Teaching, alternate route certification program.
Light refreshments provided. Reserve your spot. Space is limited.
Gardening 101
West Texas Food Bank has scheduled a Gardening 101 Series for the Permian Basin from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the West Texas Food Bank, 1602 Westcliff Drive, Midland.
Gardening 101 is a series of four classes each class will build on the previous class and cover such topics as planning a gardening site, soil prep & planting all the way through fertilizing, pest/disease control & harvest.
Every week will include a hands-on planting activity that the class participants can take home for their own garden.
Go online to register.
Art Show
High Sky Children's Ranch, 8613 W. County Road 60, Midland, has scheduled Partnering with Parents Art Show as part of their Acts of Kindness program from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The show is free to the public and a donation box will be available for donations to raise money for a local Non-profit, Food 2 Kids Program in Odessa and Midland.
For more information, call 432-694-7728.
>> tinyurl.com/sv9byjr or wtxfoodbank.org
Exhibition
Nancy Fyfe Cardozier Gallery & Sculpture Garden, 4901 E. University Blvd., has scheduled an exhibition of Cody Arnall, "Who's Got a Price on Their Head," from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
For more information, call 552-3286 or email gallery@utpb.edu.
World Tour
The Harlem Globetrotters will present their new “Pushing the Limits” World Tour at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Sul Ross State University, Pete P. Gallego Center, East Highway 90, Alpine.
