ENT to perform cochlear implant

Ear, nose and throat specialist Dr. Raphael Nwojo is about to perform a cochlear implant which will be among the first in West Texas.

Having done tons of them during his training in Miami, Nwojo, whose practice is West Texas ENT and Sinus, said cochlear implants have been around since the 1950s when they were developed. But the roots go back more than 200 years, according to an article on the history of the implants.

“The process of hearing happens when sound waves hit your pinna (the outside of the ear). This helps guide sound waves into your ear canal. Those sound waves will move this eardrum. The eardrum has ossicles, or bones attached to them, and then the final bone called the stapes attaches to the wall of your vestibule. Once that sound wave hits the eardrum, these three bones help magnify the movement and create a fluid wave which is turned into electrical signal in your cochlear here,” Nwojo said, pointing to a replica of an ear.

The major types of hearing loss are conductive hearing loss, sensorial neural hearing loss and mixed hearing loss, Nwojo said.

“… If it’s conductive, it’s mechanical, meaning anything obstructing this pathway, obstructing this middle ear space — either fluid or a break in the ossicles. The … sensorial neural hearing loss, just like the name says — sensory — meaning the problem is at the level of a nerve. Mixed is when you have both the conduction system or electrical system is off,” Nwojo said.

With traditional hearing loss, you’re amplifying the sound high enough to be able to go past the loss.

After a while, if a lot of the nerve is “done,” no matter how much you raise the volume, the patient can’t make sense of what they’re hearing.

“That’s where a cochlear implant comes in. With a cochlear implant, you’re bypassing this entire mechanism and you’re putting an electrode straight into the cochlear (part of the middle ear),” Nwojo said.

The surgery takes about an hour, but Nwojo said the time it takes depends on the surgeon doing the procedure.

“It can take an hour to an hour and a half. I’ve done some in 45 minutes. It’s (easier) in babies than in adults because … it’s not as big a mastoid,” he said.

As you get older, you shouldn’t need more surgeries. Nwojo said the outside of your ear doesn’t get any bigger than it is at age 6.

According to the medicinenet.com website, “the mastoid bone is in the back part of the temporal bone of the skull behind the inner ear.”

The Mayo Clinic website says: “The middle ear includes three small bones — the hammer (malleus), anvil (incus) and stirrup (stapes). The middle ear is separated from your external ear by the eardrum and connected to the back of your nose and throat by a narrow passageway called the eustachian tube. The cochlea, a snail-shaped structure, is part of your inner ear.”

The newer implants have apps that can be used on smart phones and Bluetooth connections.

“You can connect directly to a TV that has that capability. It’s amazing what they can do these days,” Nwojo said.

People who are candidates for cochlear implants are children who are born deaf, but still have the structures in place.

“So before we do one of these, we have to scan to make sure you have these structures because you have congenital anomalies where the child is born without some of the organs in the ears, so you figure that out first,” Nwojo said.

A child implanted before age 1 can have a normal linguistic life.

“… If they’re born deaf and they go through to age 4 and then you implant them, they don’t do as well as implanting them before 1,” he added.

Other good candidates are people that were hearing prior to becoming deaf.

“They do extremely well because the brain is already trained to receive sound and then they lose it either from an accident or just naturally aging and whatever. If you re-implant them, they do extremely well,” he said.

Nwojo added that insurance covers the procedure.

Ronny Choate’s brother, Jimmy, is due to have the implant later this month.

Both men live in Hobbs, N.M. Ronny Choate said finding a doctor to do the procedure was the first hard part.

“… Then they did some real strict hearing tests that you have to take because you have to be just about flat deaf to qualify for one and Medicare to cover it. My brother is, they determined, completely deaf. … He can pick up a sound or two with a hearing aid, but not much. He mostly depends on reading lips and has most of his life. Of course he's 70 now,” Ronny Choate said.

Ronny Choate said his brother has used hearing aids off and on through the years.

“It helped a little bit, but this should be a game changer if it does what they say it will do,” Ronny Choate said.

Ronny started in January to find a doctor for his brother. They were scheduled for March, but then COVID-19 hit and all elective surgeries were canceled.

He said he is excited about the procedure.

“I think it's probably going to do him a bunch of good,” Ronny Choate said.

He said he was told it takes about six weeks for the surgery to heal and then over the next three to six months, the brain will begin to interpret the signals as sounds and Jimmy will learn to hear again.

Ronny said his brother is severely handicapped, his short-term memory isn’t good, but his long-term memory is and doesn’t speak well.

“It’s not an automatic thing,” Ronny Choate said. “He doesn't talk well. He’s real hard to understand, but I think a lot of that's due to not being able to hear and I’m hoping that will improve his speech over the next couple of years.”

Ronny said Jimmy lives by himself, mows laws, cooks and cleans. Their mother died in mid-May at age 91 and Ronny said Jimmy is in extremely good health. If he lives another 20 years, “he might as well be able to hear.”

“We’re excited about it. We’ve got high expectations. I hope it works. I think it will. They have a pretty good track record from what I read. They have pretty good results from it for the most part,” Ronny said.