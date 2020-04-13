Doctor talks risk factors

Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said that there are multiple risk factors for COVID-19 patients.

“Respiratory risk factors being the worst risk factors,” he said, “but there are cardiovascular abnormalities that happen in the covid (COVID-19) disease.”

Saravanan explained that the virus does damage to certain cells in the body and, “the bigger type issue that critical patients have is the storm of the body’s response to this virus.”

During Monday’s hospital press conference he said that storm of cytokines affects different organs, including the heart. He said that there is a type of heart abnormality that happens in COVID-19 patients in relation to the body’s reaction.

“If you have underlying cardiac risk factors,” he said. “The cardiomyopathy, which is a pathology with your heart because of the cytokines would be exaggerated.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that those with cardiovascular disease face more life-threatening complications and, “Even those with simple high blood pressure are being urged to take extra care against infection.”

Ector County Health Department Director Brandy Garcia said that Ector County has 45 positive cases, 317 negative and 111 pending. She reported that 15 have recovered and the total tested was 462. Ector County numbers reflect only residents of Ector County who have tested positive or negative or died here. The numbers do not reflect those non-residents who have tested positive or negative or died.

ORMC has had two deaths and MCH has had one death, however, the Ector County chart at http://www.co.ector.tx.us/page/ector.CoronavirusCOVID19 details only two deaths due to the fact that one of the people who died was a non-resident.

Medical Health Center President and CEO Russell Tippin reported that MCH has 24 positives, five positives in the hospital, three of which are on ventilators. The other two are on another COVID-19 designated floor. MCH has had 175 negative tested with 49 pending and 12 persons under investigation in the hospital. Three of which are in the critical care unit and two on another COVID-19 designated floor.

ORMC President Stacey Brown said that ORMC currently has tested 117 people, nine positives, 104 negatives and four tests pending. She said that in the hospital there are three patients, 2 persons under investigation and one confirmed. There are no COVID-19 patients on a ventilator at ORMC, Brown reported.

MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons said that the 30-year-old woman who died Sunday from coronavirus related issues had preexisting conditions. Timmons said the woman was at home quarantining and wasn’t feeling any better so she went to MCH and was admitted to the CCU and intubated before she died.

Timmons also referenced two other patients who have received coronavirus convalescent plasma and have not improved. One is a 55-year-old woman who remains in critical condition and intubated. Timmons said the woman received the plasma on April 9th and they have not seen much change in her condition. A 60-year-old man was the other patient to receive his first dose plasma on Sunday and is also still in critical condition while intubated.

While government officials around the country debate if it is time to open up the economy, Tippin said that he wants the economy to open as quickly as anybody does, “But at the same time I think what we have to be careful of with reopening and start talking about kids going back to school and situations is that there is just so much opportunity for this virus to spread when we start putting groups of people together.”

Both hospitals reported using hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients.

Tippin reported that over the weekend MCH received a little over $5 million in federal funding, but with the decline in revenue, they had lost around $7 million.

Brown said that ORMC received around $650,000 and although the money is helpful, it is not additional funds that will help them with the health crisis.

Saravanan said that people who are sick should stay home and try to order groceries, having personal shoppers drop off items without contact. He also said to call ahead to pharmacies and hospitals. He shared some CDC guidelines on how people can remain safe while performing essential errands at https://tinyurl.com/v9ohj2o.