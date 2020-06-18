County hits 300 cases

The Ector County Health Department reported that they have had 300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county in a Thursday press release.

The numbers detailed that 243 cases are active, 133 more cases are probable and the probable cases are due to the antigen test.

The county reported that 183 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the virus, 167 people have pending test results and seven Ector County residents have died from COVID-19 complications.

Since the economy has opened back up, some contact tracers have gone back to their original jobs and the health department is accepting applications for people to do COVID-19 contact tracing.

During Thursday’s virtual hospital briefing Medical Center Hospital President and CEO Russell Tippin reported that 171 people have tested positive at MCH and 15 COVID-19 patients are in the hospital. Twelve patients are on a designated floor and four of them are from Focused Care at Odessa nursing home. Three patients are in the critical care unit and one of them is from Focused Care at Crane. No MCH patients are on ventilators and 180 test results are pending.

Odessa Regional Medical Center President Stacey Brown reported that out of 533 tests, 34 people have tested positive, 485 have tested negative and 14 tests are pending. Three positive patients are in the hospital and two of them are now recovering after coming off ventilators. No ORMC patients are on ventilators.

ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said that Wednesday he had a phone call with the health department.

“The health department is going out and hiring new contact tracers. They are going to be hiring 15 or 16 new people, training them and getting them to do contact tracing,” he said adding that even with the new contact tracers, “they still will not be able to keep up with this volume.”

Saravanan said that the health department is only able to contact trace the confirmed cases and they haven’t done any of the probable cases.

“There’s a lot of positives out there. Positives from the antigen test…that have not been contact traced.”

Saravanan said to multiply the 133 probable cases by four and that could be the amount of people walking around in the community who have not been instructed to quarantine.

Mayor David Turner referenced the San Antonio mask mandate that was put in place after they had a dramatic increase in cases.

“I’m gonna do some research on that to see if they’re enforcing it, how they’re enforcing it…I’ll be able to look at that and kind of give you a more educated opinion on Monday,” he said.

The Health Department reported that the increased amount of cases has come from increased testing.

“However, increased positive tests mean we have an increased burden of the virus. So the virus certainly appears to be more prevalent now than it ever has been,” said Dr. Timothy Benton who also stressed the importance of mask wearing.

“There’s a bright side to all of this that we’re not seeing the overrun of critically ill patients,” he said.

In other news:

Rep. Brooks Landgraf reported he had a conference call Thursday with Governor Abbott and the Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath to update Texas legislators on the state’s plan for the 2020-2021 school year and an update on nursing homes.

Landgraf sent some of his notes to the Odessa American

He reported that classes will take place on school campuses for the 2020-2021 school year and that modifications are being made to protect students and teachers.

He detailed that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is also working on a plan for nursing home visitation that would allow people to see their loved ones in person. An announcement to ease restrictions at about 90 percent of nursing homes is coming soon, he detailed.

He also wrote that local governments cannot punish people who aren’t wearing face coverings while local governments can now implement Center for Disease control which is broadly understood to mean that local governments can require businesses to require customers to wear face coverings.