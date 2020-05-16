Church News

EVENTS

Asbury United Methodist Church offers live streaming at 9 a.m. traditional services, 10 a.m., Sunday School and worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays and audio messages at www.facebook.com/aumcodessa or www.youtube.com/channel/UC-L2X96i83cJUh8YyQ36eFw. Call 366-4456.

Belmont Baptist Church, 1200 W. Eighth St., conducts indoor Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays.

Call 332-0248 or visit www.belmontbaptist.org or www.facebook.com/belmontodessa.

The Bridge live streams worship services at 10:16 a.m. Sundays as well as messages throughout the week.

Call 363-0900 or visit www.facebook.com/TheBridgeOdessa or thebridgeodessa.org.

Calvary Baptist Church will reopen for services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Nursery and children church will not be available.

Wednesday services will be on Facebook page (tinyurl.com/qv7wfa5).

For precaution guidelines or information, call 362-4181 or visit tinyurl.com/ydfunmbe or www.odessacalvarybaptist.org.

Circle J Cowboy Church of Ector County, 300 W. 31st St., has scheduled parking lot worship services from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sundays. Live streaming will also be available at the church Facebook page tinyurl.com/y7nff2cm.

Call 559-6439 or visit www.circlej.net.

Community Bible Church, 1603 N Grandview Ave., will reopen for services at 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Live streaming will also be available on the church Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OdessaChristianFaithCenter or YouTube at tinyurl.com/yaz4da9w.

For precaution guidelines or more information, visit tinyurl.com/y8edona4 or call 363-4232.

CrossRoads Church has scheduled live streaming of its services at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sundays. Go to www.facebook.com/crchurch.cc for directions on how to connect.

Crossroads Kids has Worship for elementary and preschool post messages at www.facebook.com/CROSSROADSKidsPB/.

Crossroads Students Odessa schedules student worship experience for middle school and high school services at 6:30 p.m. Sundays at www.facebook.com/crstudentsodessa.

Call 368-2500 or email info@crchurch.cc.

First Baptist Church, 311 W. Eighth St. offers services at 9 a.m. services Sunday for ages 65 an older, childcare is not provided.

Services for all ages with childcare provided upon reservations at 11 a.m. and at 5 p.m. with no childcare Sunday.

For childcare reservations, more information or precaution guidelines, visit fbcodessa.com/reopening.

Call 337-1524.

First Presbyterian Church of Odessa live streams adult and youth Sunday school at 9 a.m. and worship services at 10 a.m. Sundays at fpcodessa.org.

Call 337-3526.

First United Methodist Church offers online services and videos of word of encouragement at www.facebook.com/FUMCOdessa and fumcodessa.org.

Call 337-1527.

Highland United Methodist Church live streams Sunday services, Wednesday Book Study and messages at www.facebook.com/HighlandUMCOdessa.

Call 332-0261.

Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., and volunteers offer a back door blessing meal at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall.

There is no charge. Any donations contributed goes toward Highland's children's ministries.

Call 332-0261 or email highlandumc.odessa@gmail.com.

Visit www.highlandodessa.com.

Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2633 Conover Ave., has reopened for indoor mass services.

Live streaming is also available on the church Facebook page.

For mass times, call 580-4295 or visit www.facebook.com/HRCC2633.

Hope Alive Church has scheduled online services at 10 a.m. Sundays at www.facebook.com/myhopealive.church.

The Rev. Martha DeArmond will minister Sunday services in celebration of Mother’s Day.

Call 332-4673.

Impact City Church, formerly New Life Chapel, is offering an online recording of Sunday morning services at 10 a.m. and at 5 p.m. at www.impactcity.cc.

Call 337-1000.

Inner City Tabernacle of Life Ministries has scheduled Sunday online services at 12:05 p.m. and online bible study conference call at 7:55 p.m. Wednesdays at 605-313-5111 access code 245154 or join app with ICTabernacle8.

Call 272-2544 or visit Facebook.com/ICTabernacle or ICTabernacleofLifeMinistries.com.

Kingdom Church live streams Sunday service at 10:30 a.m., which includes worship and a message, at www.facebook.com/kingdomodessa.

Kingdom Kids, additionally, provides a Worship Experience for elementary kids and preschoolers at www.facebook.com/kingdomodessa.

Call 272-1080 or visit kingdomodessa.com.

Mission Dorado Baptist live streams services at 11 a.m. Sundays at www.facebook.com/MissionDoradoBaptistChurch and missiondorado.com.

Call 561-8553.

New Dawn Fellowship offers online sermons and messages at www.facebook.com/newdawnfellowship.

Sunday services is scheduled at 10 a.m.

Call 653-5259.

Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord, 1603 N. Grandview Ave., streams online services and messages at www.facebook.com/Lutheran-Church-of-the-Risen-Lord-205915909470540.

The church has also scheduled a food pantry to help those in need from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

To get a box of food, bring a copy of your ID and fill out a form. Food donations are also accepted. Call 362-2549.

Life Challenge live streams services at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Sundays and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Call 363-5433 or visit www.facebook.com/LCOdessa.

New Life Church has scheduled online services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook tinyurl.com/uetgzxj and on YouTube.

Odessa First Assembly live streams services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesdays www.odessafirstassembly.com and at www.facebook.com/OdessaFirstAG.

Zoom young adults and couples bible study takes place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Saturday throughout May at tinyurl.com/y7fh5xb6. Meeting ID: 316 709 9429.

Holy Spirit Study takes place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays throughout May at Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3167099429?pwd=RCtYaWxIMFhIQWRJZ1NBSE5OOGZmUT09

Call 332-2559 or 806-786-4750 or email pastortoddstarnes@odessafirst.com or visit tinyurl.com/y98xjba7.

Odessa Bible Church has scheduled indoor services at 9:15 a.m. and at 10:45 a.m. Sundays.

Online services will continue for several more weeks, visit YouTube at tinyurl.com/yx52qtcj and www.facebook.com/odessabible.

For more information and precaution guidelines during services, call 337-3944 or visit www.odessabible.org.

Odessa Christian Faith Center has scheduled indoor services at 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sundays.

Reservations are required for children as space is limited. For reservations, visit https://forms.gle/i7qaVXDcu1sdvE3w5.

For precaution guidelines, visit tinyurl.com/yazst6y4.

Call 368-7714 or visit tinyurl.com/ybxmd42c or www.facebook.com/OdessaChristianFaithCenter.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled indoor services at 10 a.m. Sundays.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.redeemerodessa.org.

St. Andrew Cumberland Presbyterian Church live streams worship services at 11 a.m. Sunday’s at tinyurl.com/ssff3od.

Call 367-8603.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 7601 N Grandview Ave., offers indoor communion and mass services at 5 p.m. today (English), at 7:30 a.m. (Latin & English), 9 a.m. (English), 11:30 a.m., (English) and 1:30 p.m. (Spanish) Sunday.

Live streaming will also be available for the 5 p.m. Saturdays and 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sunday services at www.facebook.com/seasodessa or www.setonparishodessa.org.

Seating is limited.

Nursery will not be available. Cloth masks must be worn over mouth and nose by everyone over the age of 2.

Call 367-4657.

Stonegate Fellowship Odessa has scheduled online services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at stonegatefellowship.com or tinyurl.com/yas8cu26.

Call 694-5100 or visit facebook.com/stonegateodessa.

The Victim Survivor Conqueror Ministry has scheduled weekly online support study group, “Fear-No Longer Afraid,” from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday at tinyurl.com/y9txabnb.

Victory Church Group, 2400 W. 81st St., conducts outside services at 9 a.m. Sundays, 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 p.m. Fridays.

Participants must remain in vehicles.

Live stream services are also available at www.facebook.com/vchurch.us.

Call 614-9798.

Victory Christian Fellowship Church, 325 N. County Road West, offers individuals assistance who are hurting from addictions to become drug and alcohol free, physically well and most important spiritually alive.

All services are provided for free.

Several homes are located throughout Texas, New Mexico and Chicago.

For more information, call the Rev. Albert Flores at 432-978-9959 or 432-335-8925.

For home locations, call for Odessa, 325-300-0832; El Paso, 915-838-8887; Fort Worth, 817-626-1819; Houston, 713-880-4732; Mathis, 361-547-3755; McAllen, 956-702-2781; San Angelo, 325-658-1061; Albuquerque, N.M., 505-550-5661; Artesia, N.M., 575-745-4294; and Chicago, 773-696-9094.

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4901 Maple Ave., live streams services at 11 a.m. Sundays throughout May at www.facebook.com/wpcodessa.

The church also offers a monthly food pantry from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the last Saturday of each month. Church members will be handing out food boxes.

Call 366-1321.