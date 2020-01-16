Odessa American says city violating public information laws

Signs point to another legal battle brewing between the Odessa American and the City of Odessa following a crackdown by the city on releasing crime information.

The OA for decades has received prompt response for requests for information about crime in Odessa but that grinded to an almost standstill following a mass shooting in Odessa on Aug. 31.

Some elected officials were unhappy that names of victims from the mass shooting were released quickly and a shift in how information was released on all crime in Odessa began.

Public documents that had taken two to 24 hours to receive began taking up to four weeks to obtain and often came back so highly redacted that it was unclear what crime had been committed.

While the OA has been criticized in the past by city officials for “making the city look bad” by reporting the city’s unflattering crime rates, this shift in releasing information violates state and federal law.

Jeremy Halbreich, CEO of AIM Media Texas, the OA’s parent company, acknowledged that the city and the OA have locked horns before. “Here we go again with the City of Odessa and one wonders why Odessa is the only municipality in the state of Texas taking this clearly illegal approach to the release of public information for the public’s good.”

City officials say they have every right to delay or even withhold crime information from both the public and the media while the OA and Freedom of Information experts say slowing down the release of crime information or not releasing it at all is a violation of the law.

A recent meeting between the OA, CBS 7 and city officials resulted in a plea for more time from those city officials and culminated Tuesday night during both a briefing session and an executive session of the Odessa City Council. During the briefing Odessa Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur detailed how his job has changed in terms of how information is handed out.

LeSueur said over the last four to five years he would post the daily blotter on OPD’s website and write press releases about certain crimes, but he said for all other probable cause affidavits he would refer the media and the public to municipal court.

Both the public and media were able to get those affidavits, which offer a wealth of detailed information about crime, by contacting municipal court. The process rarely took more than two hours to get the affidavit.

Under the new process the affidavits, when released at all, can come weeks or even a month after they are requested.

LeSueur said all public records requests are now being sent to city spokesperson Devin Sanchez. Next they are sent to city attorneys who have been routinely redacting (blacking out) information that the OA and FOI experts argue is always public information.

City officials have told the Odessa American that Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavits and incident reports are to be requested through the city’s GovQA, which is the city’s information website. Those probable cause affidavits and incident reports have taken up to two weeks to be released by the city and are often so heavily redacted that they don’t make sense.

This represents a sudden and abrupt change of city practice going back decades in dealing with how crime information is released to not just the media but to the public.

The Tuesday meeting’s executive session ended with City Attorney Natasha Brooks addressing the three members of the media left at the meeting about “enhancing” material that can be provided to the media and better communication between the media and the city.

“If you have any questions, I would like for you to contact me directly,” Brooks said. “(Assistant City Attorney Robert Carroll) and myself are trying to vet everything. We ask you to work with us and give us time. You won’t see things immediately changed, but we do ask you to give us some time.”

But the law is clear and this is a violation, OA Publisher Patrick Canty said. He noted that in his nearly 40 years in the business he has never seen something so off the rails.

“It’s such a disservice to the public,” Canty said. “This is considered the bedrock across Texas and the United States of the public’s right to know.”

Canty said the OA is considering options including legal action again if this most recent violation of established law in Texas regarding public information is not remedied.

The challenge is not about just the media’s access to information but also the public’s right to know about crime in the city in which they live, FOI officials said.

The Odessa American made a recent request for a probable cause affidavit on Jan. 8 and received a response from the city nearly a week later on Tuesday. Media law specialist and attorney John Bussian said six days is too long for the public to wait to see records they are legally entitled to see.

In the past, the Odessa American received requested police records from the municipal clerk and often had those records in a few hours. Following the two meetings some requests for information were answered sooner with fewer redactions.

Freedom of Information laws in Texas clearly state that basic police information must be released by police regarding an offense report or arrests. That information includes name, age, address, race, sex, occupation, alias and physical condition of the arrested person, the date and time of the arrest, the offense charged and the court in which it is filed, the details of the arrest, location of the crime, identification and description of the complainant, time of the occurrence of the crime and detailed description of the offense.

The recent change in how information is released to both the public and the media means that the city, in effect, has become a “secret police” organization that is no longer accountable to the public, FOI experts say.

That’s according to a spokeswoman for the Freedom of Information Foundation in Austin and Bussian, who represented the OA when it successfully sued the Odessa City Council three years ago for violating the Texas Open Meetings Act.

“The city cannot just decide on their own that they are not going to release basic police information,” said Kelley Shannon, executive director of the nonprofit FOI group. “The police are not serving the public interest when they don’t release the names of crime victims and other info that the public has a right to know. The best police departments understand that transparency is key to public trust.

“It’s a bad thing for all of us when they operate in secrecy.”

Shannon said City Attorney Natasha Brooks was ill-informed about state and federal law and the First Amendment when she started making news organizations file FOI requests and wait for up to 45 days to get things like burglary reports and the names of murder victims and victims of serious felony assaults.

Bussian, of Raleigh, N.C., said “secret police is a perfect description” of the suddenly clandestine city.

In the OA’s 2017 open meetings lawsuit, the city was ordered to pay $12,500 of the OA’s legal expenses in 2018 and to keep audio recordings of all closed-door meetings instead of written summaries, making it easier for the public to hold the officials to account if future violations of the Texas Open Meetings Act seem apparent.

Bussian said Brooks’ recent arguments are full of holes because the city’s new policy violates state and federal laws including the TPIA, the U.S. Freedom of Information Act of 1968 and the First Amendment, which says, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof or abridging the freedom of speech or of the press or the right of the people peaceably to assemble and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”

“I don’t know of anyplace else in Texas that withholds probable cause affidavits,” Bussian said. “The question goes back to Ms. Brooks, where do those affidavits fit into this? It can’t be under the TPIA because how in the world is anyone supposed to hold the government accountable in obtaining the warrants served on individuals if the victims’ names are withheld from public view?

“This removes the public from its historic role of overseeing the issuance of arrest and search warrants. It violates the TPIA and certainly violates the spirit of the public’s right to know under the state and federal constitutions. It’s clearly wrong.”

Asked her rationale for the new policy, Brooks issued a statement: “During an open records review, I realized that additional vetting by the legal department was required. I immediately requested that all open records requests be reviewed by legal to ensure the city was complying with the (Texas) Public Information Act. The PIA clearly states that confidential information may be withheld from public discourse under certain circumstances.

“The legal department has an obligation under the PIA to safeguard the confidential information of third parties, including but not limited to the victims of sexual assaults and juvenile information,” Brooks said. “The city often releases a summary of the facts involving certain crimes to the media that does not contain confidential information through the police department’s public information officer. We believe this information satisfies the legitimate public interest.”

Laura Dennis, editor of the Odessa American, said this is a complete misreading of the Texas PIA on the part of the city attorney’s office. “The City Attorney’s office has no legal obligation other than to provide this vital information to the public. The OA has a decades-long policy of not publishing the names of sexual assault victims or information relating to juveniles. It has never been and it never will be the responsibility of the city attorney or the responsibility of the City of Odessa to withhold or safeguard this vital, public information.”

OA reporter Bob Campbell contributed to this report.