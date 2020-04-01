  • April 1, 2020

Local ministers view pastor's arrest

Local ministers view pastor’s arrest

Charges levied against Florida minister for opening church

Posted: Wednesday, April 1, 2020 7:00 am

By Bob Campbell bcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

Reactions among local ministers were mixed Tuesday about the pastor of a Tampa Bay, Fla., megachurch who was arrested for holding Sunday services in defiance of authorities who had issued a “safer at home” order related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rev. Rodney Howard-Browne was arrested Monday on misdemeanor charges of unlawful assembly and violating health emergency rules of isolation and quarantine, according to news reports. The Rev. Howard-Browne, pastor of the River at Tampa Bay Church, was held in custody for 40 minutes till posting a $500 bond.

The pastor said later on Facebook that his church should not have been interfered with because it provided “an essential service.

“In this time of crisis more than ever before, people are fearful and in need of comfort and community,” he wrote. “Even people who do not attend church regularly or perhaps never go to church need to know that there is somewhere for them to go when they need help. This has to be the safest place.”

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister told reporters that his arrest of Howard-Browne was not an abrogation of the constitutional freedom of religion because public health considerations took precedence.

Grace Christian Fellowship Pastor Steven Adair said his church had been having online meetings only since its last live session March 15, just after Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting social gatherings of more than 10 people and visitations of nursing homes and mandating the use of drive-through, pickup and delivery options at restaurants and bars.

“This is a serious situation and our churches represent a wide swath of demographics and ages,” the Rev. Adair said. “So our leadership has decided that we want to be responsible citizens and not be perpetrating this problem. I think it’s a wise move for churches not to meet. We made this decision not out of fear but rather out of responsibility.”

Asked how long the shutdown may last, he said, “I don’t know.

“Our decision has been to heed the advice of the people in the trenches of this thing, listening to local government and paying attention to the various health organizations who recommend that we maintain social distancing. Our plan is to follow that.”

The Rev. Windsor Archie, pastor of Rose of Sharon Missionary Baptist Church, reported continuing live services. “We’re having church,” he said.

“Walmart is still open and they have more than 10 people going to work. God didn’t tell me to close the door yet.”

However, the Rev. Archie said Rose of Sharon might end up having to close if Abbott “shuts down the entire state except for what he calls the essentials and tells everybody to stay home.

“The church might be open, but we wouldn’t have anyone here,” he said. “I believe the church is essential. It’s the place of prayer and prayer is essential.”

Andrews Church of Christ Minister Leslie Boone disagreed with Howard-Browne. “Not to talk bad about him, but I think church is more about taking care of people than it is about having church in a specific way,” said Boone, whose last live service was on March 15.

“When the church first began, it was not uncommon for them to meet in homes, caves and other out of the way places just for safety. We don’t need a big old church building with a hundreds of people all stacked together to do what we should do.”

Boone said Andrews Church of Christ members had been having online classes and meeting in small groups in homes for Bible studies.

Bob Campbell is a reporter for the Odessa American covering Religion and Lifestyle in the Permian Basin.

