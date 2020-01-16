  • January 16, 2020

Valentine's Events

West Texas Talent Entertainment has scheduled a Valentine's Day Dinner, Music and a Show at 7 p.m. Feb. 14-15 at Dee's Bistro and Grill, 622 N. Lee Ave.

Cost is $84.99 per couple includes dinner and show. Gratuity and alcohol is extra.

Dinner music can be requested to be sung at your table or to your date.

The 2020 theme is Music from The Movies. Music provided by Tasha Bone', Sonya Cortez, Kaylee Cochran, Reina Rey and Prisila Hernandez.

Then at 8:30 p.m. comedy sketch will be presented from “Shall We? or this is not how it happened in Sleepless in Seattle” All Brenda wants to do is meet the man of her dreams at the Empire State Building on Valentine's Day. But, nothing ever goes right for Brenda. Starring Harim Flores, Kelcie Cowan, Mino Cortez, Daniel R. Ryan III, Lorrie Norris, Sonya Cortez and Karen Griffin.

For more information, call 978-7405.

