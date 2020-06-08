  • June 8, 2020

Ellen Noël Art Museum presents Art Talk

Ellen Noël Art Museum presents Art Talk

Posted: Monday, June 8, 2020 4:20 pm

Odessa American

The Ellen Noël Art Museum is introducing Art Talk into its Thursday evening programming.

The program will take place at the museum at 6 p.m. June 11, June 18, July 9, and July 23 for free.

For those who cannot make it and are choosing to social distance, a Facebook Live will be broadcast at 6 p.m. July 9 to join in on the discussion.

Attendees are encouraged to express their opinions and feelings to explain what they see or how the work makes them feel, the release said.

The museum will be taking safety measures and is requiring all visitors to wear masks upon entry. Social distancing will be taking place during this event with 6 feet of distance between groups that arrive together. Cleaning procedures are taking place every day for the safety and visitors and staff. The event is limited to a maximum of 20 people, the release said.

