Help fund local journalism

  • May 31, 2020

Posted: Sunday, May 31, 2020 2:00 am

Now more than ever before, the Odessa American is the trusted source for vital local news and information.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, our journalists have been on the front lines reporting on everything our community needs to know to stay safe. And we continue to be the go-to source for ongoing developments, as this region navigates returning to a life of coping with the virus while it tries to rebuild its devastated economy.

But this newspaper has been dealt its own type of damage from the pandemic. Loss of advertising dollars due to the COVID-19 shutdown has made it increasingly challenging for us to perform our critical mission.

That’s why we at the OA are asking for your support of the COVID-19 Local News Fund. The fund is part of a nationwide project of the Local Media Foundation designed to help newspapers big and small keep their doors open during this crisis so they can continue to be the indispensable source of news and information to the communities they serve.

If you believe local news and information are critical, especially during this crisis, please contribute and help keep us on the job covering Odessa and the rest of the Permian Basin. All donations are tax-deductible.

As part of this effort, the Odessa American will match all donations during June with free advertising services for the West Texas Food Bank to help promote its ongoing matching fund drive. The food bank is working hard to address a critical local need, and we want to help.

If you would like to donate, you can do so by going to https://givebutter.com/lmf-default and scrolling to the Odessa American’s link. Or, you can send a check payable to “Local Media Foundation” and include the Odessa American in the memo line. Send the check to:

COVID-19 Local News Fund

c/o Local Media Foundation

P.O. Box 85015

Chicago, IL 60689-5015

Local news needs your support. And we thank you in advance for whatever you can do to help us serve you.

The Odessa American - COVID-19 Local News Fund is a program administered by Local Media Foundation, tax ID #36‐4427750, a Section 501(c)(3) charitable trust affiliated with Local Media Association. LMF is raising funds for educational activities; specifically, to educate the public on COVID-19 issues. LMF is providing funds to this news organization and many others to support this important educational project. All money raised by this effort will go directly to support COVID-19 reporting, to make sure the public has essential facts on this important topic.

